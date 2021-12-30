Know when MIUI 13 arrives on your Xiaomi cell phone

After the official launch of its new version of Android, Xiaomi released a schedule of when its cell phones should receive MIUI 13. The calendar includes Mi and Redmi line devices, both belonging to the Chinese company, and provides concrete information about the date in which each device will be contemplated.
As per the roadmap, the first build of MIUI 13 will be distributed as a closed beta version for China from December 29th, while the public beta arrives a month later. The stable release is scheduled to start sometime in the first quarter of 2022, possibly in the month of March.
MIUI 13 brings many exciting improvements, such as better system and application fluency — with up to 23% performance gain —, improved multitasking capabilities, a focus on privacy and security (like fraud protection and document watermarking ), new system default font and fix dozens of bugs.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Check out the list of smartphones and tablets from Xiaomi that should receive the MIUI 13 update (Android 12):
When will MIUI 13 be available
global models
First quarter of 2022:
Chinese models
Public Beta — By the end of January 2022
- Xiaomi Civil
- Xiaomi MIX 4
- Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Xiaomi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi 11 Pro
- Xiaomi 11
- Xiaomi 11 Youth Edition
- Xiaomi Pad 5
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi 10S
- Redmi K40 Pro
- Redmi K40
- Redmi K30S Extreme Edition
- Redmi K30 Extreme Edition
- Xiaomi 10 Extreme Edition
- Xiaomi 10
- Xiaomi 10 Pro
- Redmi K30 Pro
- Redmi Note 11 5G
- Redmi Note 9 4G
- Redmi Note 9
- Redmi 10X Pro
- Redmi 10X
- Xiaomi CC9 Pro
Second shipment — no date set
- Redmi Note 11 Pro
- Redmi Note 11 Pro+
- Redmi K30 5G
- Redmi K30i 5G
- Redmi K30
- Xiaomi 10 Youth Edition
- Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Redmi Note 10
Stable Release Release — End of January 2022
- Xiaomi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi 11 Pro
- Xiaomi 11
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Pad 5
The company has yet to clarify which devices not listed will be able to upgrade to the operating system — the promise is that this will happen sometime in 2022 — so there is still some hope for those with older phones. The good thing is that the new MIUI is built on the Android 12 foundation, so you can expect most system features from Google and some additional options from Xiaomi.
Source: Xiaomi Community
Did you like this article?
Sign up for your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.