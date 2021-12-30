Know when MIUI 13 arrives on your Xiaomi cell phone

After the official launch of its new version of Android, Xiaomi released a schedule of when its cell phones should receive MIUI 13. The calendar includes Mi and Redmi line devices, both belonging to the Chinese company, and provides concrete information about the date in which each device will be contemplated.

As per the roadmap, the first build of MIUI 13 will be distributed as a closed beta version for China from December 29th, while the public beta arrives a month later. The stable release is scheduled to start sometime in the first quarter of 2022, possibly in the month of March.

Some selected devices have already received the beta test version of MIUI 13 (Image: Playback/Xiaomi)

MIUI 13 brings many exciting improvements, such as better system and application fluency — with up to 23% performance gain —, improved multitasking capabilities, a focus on privacy and security (like fraud protection and document watermarking ), new system default font and fix dozens of bugs.

Check out the list of smartphones and tablets from Xiaomi that should receive the MIUI 13 update (Android 12):

When will MIUI 13 be available

global models

First quarter of 2022:

Chinese models

Public Beta — By the end of January 2022

Xiaomi Civil

Xiaomi MIX 4

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi 11 Pro

Xiaomi 11

Xiaomi 11 Youth Edition

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G

Xiaomi 10S

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40

Redmi K30S Extreme Edition

Redmi K30 Extreme Edition

Xiaomi 10 Extreme Edition

Xiaomi 10

Xiaomi 10 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi Note 11 5G

Redmi Note 9 4G

Redmi Note 9

Redmi 10X Pro

Redmi 10X

Xiaomi CC9 Pro

Second shipment — no date set

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro+

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K30

Xiaomi 10 Youth Edition

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 10

Stable Release Release — End of January 2022

Xiaomi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi 11 Pro

Xiaomi 11

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Pad 5

The company has yet to clarify which devices not listed will be able to upgrade to the operating system — the promise is that this will happen sometime in 2022 — so there is still some hope for those with older phones. The good thing is that the new MIUI is built on the Android 12 foundation, so you can expect most system features from Google and some additional options from Xiaomi.

Source: Xiaomi Community