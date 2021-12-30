Know where to get vaccinated against covid-19 and influenza this Wednesday

posted on 12/29/2021 12:26 PM



(credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DAPress)

The Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) continues to immunize the population against the new coronavirus this Wednesday (12/29). Several posts, distributed throughout the capital, are vaccinating the population with the first and second doses or the booster dose.

According to the most recent data released by the folder, 2,067,474 people completed the vaccination cycle with two doses of the vaccine against the new coronavirus. And 374,834 brasilienses received the booster dose (D3), a quantity that represents 14.54% of the population able to take the immunizing agent.

Check out all the vaccination points available for this Wednesday:

Vaccination points

(photo: Health Department disclosure)



Influenza A

With the outbreak of the H3N2 virus, a variant of Influenza A, the Federal District’s health agency is also vaccinating the population against the flu at various stations. This Tuesday, the Ministry of Health confirmed six cases of the subtype in the DF, totaling 456 records of the disease throughout Brazil.

The federal folder has already registered 30 deaths from the H3N2 virus, with the state of Rio de Janeiro having the highest rate, 10 cases. Since July, the Ministry of Health has instructed the entire Brazilian population to be vaccinated against Influenza, the exception being children under six months.

Check the available health centers to immunize against Influenza A: