Latam announces flights to Serra Gaúcha and 5 new destinations and breaks its record in Brazil

Latam announced the start of sales of airline tickets to six new destinations in Brazil. The highlights are the flights to Caxias do Sul (RS), in the famous Serra Gaúcha region, but the company will fly to other important cities: Montes Claros (MG), Juiz de Fora (MG), Presidente Prudente (SP), Cascavel (PR) and Sinop (MT) will be the next cities to receive the company’s flights from March 2022. With the news, the airline reaches the mark of 56 airports served in Brazil, which represents the largest domestic air network in the its recent history. Check details of new flights!

New destinations for Latam in 2022

Flights from Latam to Caxias do Sul (RS)

Located in the Serra Gaúcha region, Caixas do Sul will be served from April 19 with daily flights from São Paulo/Guarulhos, always at 8 am. From Caxias do Sul (RS) flights will depart at 10:10 am. The airport is 45 km from Bento Gonçalves and 66 km from Gramado and will be a closer option than Porto Alegre for those traveling to these destinations.

Flights from Latam to Montes Claros (MG)

The city of Montes Claros will be served from March 29 with daily flights from Guarulhos airport at 1:40 pm (Sunday, Monday and Wednesday to Friday), at 8:20 am (Tuesday) and at 5:10 pm (Saturday). From Montes Claros, flights will depart at 3:45 pm (Sunday, Monday and Wednesday to Friday), at 10:25 am (Tuesday) and at 7:15 pm (Saturday).

Flights from Latam to Juiz de Fora (MG)

The Zona da Mata Regional Airport will be serviced from April 5th with daily flights from São Paulo/Guarulhos at 7:40 am (Sunday, Monday and Wednesday to Friday), at 7:30 am (Tuesday) and at 7:45 am (Saturday) ). From Juiz de Fora, flights will depart at 9:35 am (Thursday to Tuesday) and 9:30 am (Wednesday).

Together with Uberlândia and Belo Horizonte, the opening of Montes Claros and Juiz do Fora will make Latam’s operation in Minas Gerais reach 4 destinations in all in the state.

Flights from Latam to President Prudente (SP)

Presidente Prudente will be served from April 12 with daily flights from São Paulo/Guarulhos always at 8:10 am. From Presidente Prudente (SP), flights will depart at 10:05 am. Along with Bauru, São José do Rio Preto, Ribeirão Preto, Guarulhos and São Paulo (Congonhas airport), the opening of Presidente Prudente will make Latam’s São Paulo operation reach 6 destinations in the entire state.

Flights from Latam to Rattlesnake (PR)

The city of Cascavel will be served from April 26 with daily flights departing São Paulo/Guarulhos always at 2:40 pm. From Cascavel (PR), flights will depart at 4:55 pm. Along with Curitiba, Foz do Iguaçu, Maringá and Londrina, the opening of Cascavel will make LATAM’s Paraná operation reach 5 destinations in the state.

Flights from Latam to Sinop (MT)

Sinop will be served from May 3rd with daily flights from Brasília Airport, always at 20:15. From Sinop (MT) flights will depart at 4:05 am.

Tickets to all destinations listed above are now available on the Latam website for purchase in cash or Latam Pass points.

Latam led the Brazilian market in the last 4 months

According to data from Anac, Latam led the domestic market in number of passengers transported in the last four months, ahead of Gol and Azul.

The company is currently operating 95% of its capacity in Brazil, compared to what it operated in December 2019 (before the pandemic). There will be 583 daily domestic flights in December. On the international market, the company has already resumed operations to 19 destinations abroad from Brazil.

Latam was also authorized to start flights to Fernando de Noronha as of the second quarter of 2022. But it has not yet released details of the new route. In parallel, the company informed that it is already studying another 10 destinations to open throughout 2022, further expanding its domestic air network.