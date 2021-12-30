Lava-Jato did not fight the PT, “only discovered corruption schemes”

posted on 12/29/2021 4:30 PM



Pre-candidate for the presidency and former judge Sergio Moro (Podemos) declared this Wednesday (12/29) that Operation Lava-Jato fought the PT effectively and effectively, but then changed its tone.

In an interview with Rádio Capital FM, from Mato Grosso, Moro discussed the support of congressmen from his party for the government of President Jair Bolsonaro. “How can we defend a government like that? With people [com fome] in the bone line, a government that has been negligent with vaccines, a government that offends the people, a government that has dismantled the fight against corruption.”

The former justice minister of the Bolsonaro government added: “All this out of fear of what? The PT? No. There are people who have fought the PT in history in a much more effective, much more effective way. Lava-Jato.”

Soon after, however, Moro backed off and said the operation had only uncovered “the corruption schemes and showed what the PT truly is.”

Before leaving the magistracy to take over the Ministry of Justice of Bolsonaro, Moro was known for leading, between March 2014 and November 2018, in the first instance, the analysis of the cases related to the crimes identified in Operation Car Wash, involving a large number of politicians, contractors and businesses.

This year, the STF (Supreme Federal Court) recognized that Sergio Moro, then a judge at the 13th Federal Court, was partial in condemning former president Lula (PT) in the Guarujá triplex case. The decision on Moro’s partiality was extended to other actions, which ended up being suspended, such as the Atibaia site and the Lula Institute.

In November, the Federal District Attorney’s Office asked for the case in which former president Lula to be condemned for allegedly concealing that he owned a triplex apartment in Guarujá, on the São Paulo coast, to be dismissed. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the possibility of an eventual penalty has expired.

*Intern under the supervision of Vinicius Nader