Learn more about the disease that took Maurílio’s life

Brazil was saddened by the early departure of Maurílio, who was partnered with Luiza. The singer was 28 years old and had been hospitalized for 14 days in Goiânia due to complications developed by pulmonary thromboembolism. He died on Wednesday (29/12) and the body is due to be veiled this Thursday (30/12).

The disease, whose name is difficult to pronounce, is serious. In an interview with G1, the doctor who followed Maurílio’s condition closely explained: “It’s a very serious disease. It’s a clot that clogs the pulmonary artery. In 25% of cases there is sudden death. His situation is very serious”, said Wandervam Azevedo.

Understand Pulmonary Thromboembolism

Thromboebolism encompasses two concepts, as explained by cardiologist Maurício Prudente to G1. According to the specialist, “thrombus” means clot, that is, clotted blood. Already “embolism” means a type of foreign body that moves through the blood.

“When we put the two together, we are saying that there was a clot that moved to an unwanted place. With that, we can have cerebral embolism, cardiac embolism, pulmonary embolism, renal embolism, embolism in the limbs”, he stated.

The causes of the disease, according to experts, may be clots that originated in the lower limbs, such as the legs. These clots, in turn, travel through the veins and can reach other parts of the body. In Maurílio’s case, to the lung, the normal path of blood.

“Arriving in the lung, if it is of an expressive size, it obstructs the arteries that carry the blood to be oxygenated. With that, the almost immediate consequence is a cardiorespiratory arrest”, said Maurício.

Fake news related to vaccines

With the news of Maurílio’s death, many netizens, the vast majority of the members of the Pocket community, took advantage, in bad faith, of the fact that the singer had been vaccinated against covid-19 a few weeks ago. For these deniers, the harm was caused by the vaccine. This statement, however, is false, and there is no scientific evidence linking thromboembolism to the fact that Maurilio was vaccinated against covid-19.

“I think it’s very unlikely. For us to associate the disease with the vaccine, somehow, even so with low probability, the person would have to have taken the immunizing agent within 48 hours at most,” he said. of about a month between vaccination and hospitalization of the sertanejo.

Pulmonary thromboembolism is considered very serious by physicians and can lead to death, as, unfortunately, happened to Maurílio, who was only 28 years old.