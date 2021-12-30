Leaving Grêmio, Jean Pyerre has his destination set for the next season

Midfielder was one of the villains of the relegation of Tricolor Gaucho to Series B of the Brazilian Championship, making many bad performances.

After a bad season at Guild in 2021, midfielder Jean Pyerre was out of the club’s plans for next season. He was heavily criticized by fans, especially for his stance considered indolent on the field. This Wednesday (29), his probable destination for the 2022 season was announced.

According to journalist Nadja Mauad’s blog, on the GE website, Jean Pyerre will work for Athletico Paranaense next season, with a one-year loan contract. It was an indication of the technical director Paulo Autuori. If it is sold during the period you are in the club, the Hurricane will have a percentage of the amount paid.

Jean Pyerre’s contract with Grêmio runs until the end of 2023, but the 23-year-old player is not in Tricolor’s plans. It got off to a rocking start between 2018 and 2019, putting Luan, then main fan idol, on the bench. However, the last two seasons have been marred by injuries and poor performance.

Athletico Paranaense will compete in Libertadores in 2022

Champion of the Copa Sudamericana in 2021 and vice of the Copa do Brasil, Athletico is looking to repeat the success of last season and reach the decisive stages of the Libertadores. The best campaign happened in 2005, when it reached the decision and lost to São Paulo. The team was recently eliminated in the round of 16 to Boca Juniors in 2019 and River Plate in 2020.