Leila Pereira signs an agreement with Globo for television rights and emphasizes: “Best opportunities”

The president of Palmeiras has been moving in the market to manage to close important negotiations for the club

The board of directors of Palmeiras together with the Globe closed the negotiations for the broadcast rights of the club in the Brazilian Championship, in relation to closed television. The agreement signed between the parties has a three-year term, between 2022 and 2024. The negotiation was carried out directly by the president Leila Pereira, with the sports rights area of ​​the television station.

“It was a financially important contract for Palmeiras, which aims to make life easier for our fans, so that they can follow our team’s games. I will always be on the lookout for the best opportunities for Palmeiras”, Leila declared through a note sent to the ‘GE’ portal.

The director of sporting rights at Globe, Fernando Manuel talked about the negotiation: “We signed a new agreement with Palmeiras, this time regarding the closed TV rights of Série A. Of course, it is a reason for great satisfaction to strengthen ties with the club, further consolidating the collective model implemented for this cycle, effective until 2024”.

THE Alviverde is in the 40-30-30 model, like all clubs that are in the first division, in which the amount allocated to closed television is distributed as follows: 40% equal for all, 30% according to the number of transmissions and 30% depending on of the position in the leaderboard.

In 2019 the base value was BRL 500 million, but with inflation corrections the value is around BRL 600 million. The expectation of Palmeiras is to receive a transfer between BRL 45 million and BRL 50 million per annum. This will depend on the amount of matches shown by the channel.