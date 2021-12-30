Letter takes 68 years to arrive and causes commotion in American family

An American family experienced strong emotions last week after a letter announcing the birth of a new family member was lost for 68 years between sending and arriving. The new resident of the destination house carried out a long search until she found the real owners – and she succeeded.

According to the UPI website, Susan Nordin moved in October to a new home in Duluth, Minnesota, USA. Now, in December, he received a “mysterious” letter. The paper dated 1953, was addressed to “Mr. and Mrs. Ed Nelson” and announced the birth of a baby named Jimmy. Being new to the neighborhood, I didn’t know anyone with those names nor the owners of the house at the time.

To find the true recipients of the letter, Susan sought support from the Morgan Park neighborhood community on Facebook. In an interview with local channel FOX 21, the new resident of the house said that her friends in the community were excited to look for her family. And it worked: the group found Connie Anderholm, granddaughter of Ed. Nelson and sister of Jimmy.

According to Connie, Jimmy was born prematurely during his parents’ trip to Denmark, shortly after his father was sent to Germany for work. The rescue of the letter — although there is still no explanation for having been lost for so many years — was an encouragement to Connie, as Jimmy died in August of this year.

To FOX 21, she told that the family was still “licking the wounds” after Jimmy’s death when they received this “good part” of the family’s history. According to Connie, her niece, Jimmy’s daughter, reported that she couldn’t stop crying when she learned of the whole saga of receiving the letter.

In addition to the role, which will be delivered to Jimmy’s family later this week, the episode brought up other fond memories. Susan has told Connie that there is a tag with the names “Jim and Connie” on a stairway in the house. “I’m pretty sure my grandfather did it, he did everything in that house,” Jimmy’s sister said.

As for her brother, Connie said he’s “certainly” enjoying the story.