LG Display Announces Transparent OLED Screens

During CES 2022, a technology fair scheduled for January in Las Vegas (USA), LG Display will present new uses for its futuristic transparent Oled panels. But the company has already anticipated some news before the event.

Among the highlights are the Oled Shelf concepts, a kind of TV with two screens for home use; two models of smart shop windows and one office equipment. The technology fair starts on January 3rd.

All products use the same 55-inch Oled panels, with 40% transparency and 1080p resolution. They are just prototypes, but the screens are ready for production, with the 8th generation of the South Korean company’s monitor manufacturing process.

Some smart shop windows are already in experimental use in Asia and Europe.

LG Display is not to be confused with LG Electronics. The first is the company that only manufactures the panels and screens, and creates the most versatile concepts for their uses — that their customers can produce and bring to market.

The second is the manufacturer of consumer products, such as TVs, speakers, projectors and everything else. The brand no longer produces cell phones since July this year.

What is the Oled Shelf

The Oled Shelf consists of two transparent panels, mounted one above the other, with a kind of shelf on top (hence the name shelf, which in English means “shelf”) and a rack-like pedestal underneath. In this frame are the electronic components, HDMI inputs and others.

According to the company, the model is ideal for living rooms in homes, where it can be used to display static images, such as famous paintings or videos — or both simultaneously on each screen, with or without supplementary information.

The device has a display mode that leaves it on all the time, interesting for the case of reproduction of works of art — due to the transparency of the screen, they seem integrated into the environment, becoming a decoration item. It is also possible to install a physical frame behind the display, which when turned off, reveals the paint on the back.

When the Oled Shelf is in use, a motorized sheet of opaque material rolls out, like a projector panel, so images are more vibrant and free of the ghosting that transparent screens can present.

Shop windows and smart screens

LG Display will also feature two smart showcases and a desktop screen during CES 2022.

Shopping Managing Showcase Image: LG Display/Disclosure

The Shopping Managing Showcase, focused on luxury department stores, for example, is composed of a transparent display, with a wooden frame, positioned in front of physical product exhibitors.

The canvas can add a layer of information, visual effects to enhance them, suggestions for related items, and other information, complementing the shopping experience.

show window Image: LG Display/Disclosure

Show Window was conceived for shop windows and museums. There are four 55-inch transparent Oled screens, forming a large panel. This replaces stickers on glass, plates and even the mannequins themselves. Texts and data can be easily changed at any time.

According to the company, there are prototypes in use at the Musinsa fashion store, in Seoul (South Korea), and on the windows of some subway cars in China and Japan. They were also used in art exhibitions at The Smithsonian and The Smithsonian museums. 180 The Strand in London and at a Bulgari parade.

In turn, SmartWindow is designed for the corporate environment. No images were released, but the company describes the product as a transparent Oled screen for video calls and office presentations.

As all these products are just concepts, they may not reach the market. But they show the versatility and possibilities of the new technology and give ideas on how LG customers can use these new screens.

LG Display, which since 2014 has been investing in transparent and flexible screens, says it is prepared to help its customers produce what they want.