Luís Oyama says he ‘wants to stay’, but warns: ‘It depends exclusively on Botafogo’

Luís Oyama’s future is still uncertain. The 24-year-old steering wheel was one of the highlights of the Botafogo in the Series B title and Alvinegro makes efforts so that it stays in 2022, but the situation is complicated. Mirassol, owner of economic rights, already refused the first proposal made by Glorious, like the THROW! advanced.

Shirt 5, via the press office, sent a note to journalists clarifying their future. Oyama stated that, before anything else, the desire is to stay at Botafogo.

In the note, the midfielder stated that the situation depends ‘only’ on Alvinegro to make it work.

BOTAFOGO NOTE:

“In view of the countless messages I have received through social networks about my stay in Botafogo, I would like to clarify that my wish, my staff and Mirassol’s, is that I can stay.

However, it depends solely and exclusively on Botafogo, to make this situation viable.

We started the negotiations some time ago, however, we didn’t get any answers. I am adapted to the club, the city and as a way of respecting the fans I owe this position.”