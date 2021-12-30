Lya Luft: Famous and Authorities Mourn Writer’s Death | Pop & Art

Famous people and authorities used social media to mourn the death of writer Lya Luft from Rio Grande do Sul. The author of “Loss and Gains”, “O Tigre na Sombra”, “Thinking is Transgressing”, “As Parceiras” and dozens of other works died at the age of 83, this Thursday morning (30), in Porto Alegre.

Lya had been fighting a melanoma cancer for 7 months, discovered to have metastasized.

Luciano Huck, presenter

“Lya Luft leaves a legacy of reflection, wisdom and elegance. Her texts illuminated the lives of many people and guided inspiring public debates. My affection for the friends and relatives of this lady of letters in Brazil.”

Eduardo Leite, Governor of Rio Grande do Sul

“RS loses one of its biggest names in literature. Lya Luft leaves us at 83 and opens a gap that is difficult to fill. May God comfort family and friends.”

Sergio Abranches, writer

“Very sad with Lya Luft’s death. Brazilian literature is getting poorer. Lya and I didn’t think alike and we got along well, because we took care of what we had in common. RIP.”

Fernanda Mello, composer

“Thank you for everything, Lya Luft! You will always be a sun in my life. My inspiration to insist on the words.”

Cacau Hygino, actor and author

Leticia Dornelles, writer and screenwriter

Latin America Memorial

“The Memorial da América Latina laments the death of the writer from Rio Grande do Sul, Lya Luft, who left this Thursday (30), at the age of 83, victim of cancer.”