Man finds whole cockroach inside KFC snack in Porto Alegre | Economy

Warning: This article contains images that could be considered strong.





A man found a cockroach in a KFC snack last Monday (27), while having lunch at a mall in Porto Alegre with his niece.

Carlo Felipe Sardi, a 54-year-old public servant in the Federal Judiciary, says he went to the restaurant for the first time and asked the clerk for a suggestion to decide what he would order: a snack with French fries.

Halfway through lunch, he bit into something and felt a piece fall off. What he thought was chicken was actually a whole cockroach. “On realizing that it was a cockroach, incredulous, I was still chewing on the dumbfounded sandwich. I had no reaction. This is the kind of thing you only see happening to other people, on television. Nobody prepares you for a moment like this”, tells Carlo to IG.

The customer says he and his niece were “in shock looking at it” for a while. Afterwards, Carlo went to talk to the manager and his niece, Júlia, took pictures of the cockroach to publish on social networks. Look:

Play/Twitter Cockroach was found in KFC snack

When complaining to the manager, Carlo says that he had his money returned, after the employee, also incredulous, was silent for a while.

For Carlo, the feeling of having bitten a cockroach was slow to wear off. “On returning home, I started to process what happened. I immediately went to the bathroom to brush my teeth. I brushed it for about three minutes. I used a mouthwash. I brushed it again. I couldn’t eat anything. I couldn’t see food. I didn’t want to swallow my saliva. : he held it in his mouth and was going to spit in the sink, as if swallowing it might take something very dirty inside”, he recalls.

On Tuesday (28), Carlo says he had diarrhea, intestinal colic and heartburn. He even spent time with doctors, taking medicine and IVs. “After a long conversation with the doctor, I was able to eat again,” he says.

KFC offered chicken bucket to customer

This Wednesday (29), KFC sent a note to the reporter stating that it called the client when it learned of what had happened. Carlo says that the chain offered a visit to learn about its operations and a free bucket of fried chicken.

“For me, they can do whatever they want. A company that thinks it can solve a food complaint by offering you more food, as if it were dealing with an everyday matter, doesn’t deserve the slightest respect. Before they ask about me, how was I , if they needed anything, they rushed to say that it was practically impossible to have what happened, as they follow all the hygiene protocols required by law”, says Carlo, who says that he hasn’t thought about a possible lawsuit against the company yet. In this type of case, it is possible to claim compensation for moral damages.

In a statement, KFC added that it sent two audits to the fast food chain unit in question, located at the Iguatemi Porto Alegre mall.

“KFC Brasil reinforces that it strictly follows all the recommendations of the health surveillance and other competent bodies and is committed to ascertaining the facts. The brand clarifies that as soon as it became aware of the case, it immediately called the client in. KFC Brasil emphasizes that it has already activated the protocols. of verification for the KFC Iguatemi Porto Alegre store to ascertain what had happened. held this afternoon, December 29. Finally, the brand reaffirms its commitment to the quality of its products and the safety of quality processes,” said the company.