Marcelinho says that Luxemburgo ‘was funny’ with Ronaldo at Real and nudges him after Cruzeiro’s departure

Marcelinho Carioca nudged the eternal disaffected Vanderlei Luxemburgo after his resignation from Cruzeiro: ‘What to plant, you will reap’

the eternal public raids between Marcelinho Carioca and Vanderlei Luxemburgo won one more chapter. The coach left the cruise amid the changes that the club has gone through since the former striker Ronaldo it became majority shareholder.

For Pé de Anjo, who has not had a good relationship with the coach since the times of Corinthians, in the late 1990s, the Phenomenon’s decision was a reflection of other factors.

“When he was coach at Real Madrid he caught Ronaldo and Raul’s foot in the games, making fun of it, substituting and wanted to show power and authority. But he forgot that the players are the ones who play and not the coach. The world turns around, friend. What you sow, you will reap,” said the former player in a comment on the channel’s Instagram TNT Sports.

The departure of the entire technical committee that was in charge of the team in 2021 was announced by Cruzeiro on Tuesday (28). However, the name of Vanderlei Luxembourg it was not even mentioned in the official note published by the club from Minas Gerais..

The commander had an agreement to stay in 2022, but with the change in the club’s management, the situation was reassessed. In recent days, the coach did not like the exposure of the case and released a video on the channel itself, in which he stated that he would respect any decision, whether to continue or to leave Fox.

Since the club was bought by Ronaldo Fenômeno, a reformulation in the football department was expected. The first change in football was the departure of executive director Alexandre Mattos. The pair would be out of the profile defined by the now executive.