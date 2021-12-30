Math already puts Manchester City one-handed in the Premier League cup; see the numbers

Manchester City leads the Premier League and has great chances to be champion again

If it depends on math, the Manchester City is very close to conquering the Premier League. Pep Guardiola’s team will face the Brentford, this Wednesday, at 5 pm (GMT), with broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

According to the tool FiveThirtyEight, specializing in sports statistics and projections, City have a big advantage over their opponents. Currently leading the English with 47 points, the defending champion has a 75% chance of winning the cup again and 99% of qualifying for the Champions League.

Meanwhile, the deputy leader Liverpool, with 41 points, has an 18% chance of being champion and 99% of getting a spot in the Champions League. You reds stumbled in the last round of the competition after losing to Leicester and went further from the top.

THE Chelsea, who has 41 points and will still play against the brighton this Wednesday, he has little chance of winning. The Blues only have 7% to earn the Premier League.

THE Manchester United, by Cristiano Ronaldo, is practically out of the fray. The team has 28 points, is in seventh place and already has less than a 1% chance of winning the trophy.

At the bottom of the table, lantern Norwich, with 10 points, has a 92% chance of falling to the Championship. Newcastle, one of the richest clubs in the world today, has a 76% chance of being relegated. Watford (45%), Burnley (34%) and Leeds (22%) are the most threatened, according to FiveThirtyEight.