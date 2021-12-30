Mato Grosso begins harvesting the largest soybean crop in the country’s history

Soy producers in Mato Grosso began harvesting the first fields in the state this week, but with the work still very localized, few dare to predict the productivity of crops or estimate the percentage harvested in the largest supplier of the oilseed in the country.

Even so, the beginning of the harvest right after Christmas represents an advance of about 20 days in relation to the previous cycle, when producers sowed soybeans later because of weather problems.

Less than 1% of soybeans were harvested in mid-January 2021, when the harvest was delayed, according to data from the Mato Grosso Institute of Agricultural Economics (Imea), a panorama that should not be repeated this year.

“The start is regular,” said Matheus Pereira, director of consultancy Pátria AgroNegócios. “Our survey estimates that on January 4 we will already have relevant percentages (harvested),” he said, referring to the state that starts harvesting work in the country.

Mato Grosso is expected to harvest a record 38.14 million tonnes, up 5.8% year-on-year, according to the latest IMEA estimate, which indicates that the state will account for more than a quarter of the crop in Brazil, the largest producer and global exporter.

Fernando Cadore, president of the Association of Soy and Corn Producers (Aprosoja) in the state, says that the harvest began in a few areas, notably in irrigated areas. In these regions, producers planted early to sow the second cotton and corn crop within the ideal window.

The Amaggi conglomerate, which this season planted around 176,000 hectares with soybeans, begins harvesting in Campo Novo do Parecis today, according to a statement. The company, which tends to plant vast areas with cotton, estimates an average productivity of 60 bags per hectare in its soy fields.

In Brasnorte, also in the west of the state, the harvesters of producer Jorge Pires went into action on Monday, according to a video seen by Reuters.

But the machines should even circulate with force from January 15th in the state. According to Cadore, by February 20, a large part of Mato Grosso’s soybeans will have been removed from the fields, ensuring greater supply of the new crop for export.

Productivity

In the east of the state, producer Marcos da Rosa said that the favorable climate should allow for greater productivity in his area compared to 2021.

“It’s a micro region where it’s not raining in excess and we get sunny days,” he said. “If I walk 30 kilometers to the side of the city, which is Canarana, it’s a different climate.”

The producer stated that he harvested an average of 65 bags per hectare in 2021, while the municipality’s average was 57 bags.

Due to its extension, the yield of crops can vary in the macro regions of Mato Grosso.

Between Lucas do Rio Verde and Nova Mutum, for example, excessive rainfall caused some varieties to sprout in the pods, causing significant losses, according to producers.

The problem also occurs in the region of Sorriso, the soy capital of the world, where some areas have had many cloudy days, said Rosa.

Meanwhile, in southern Brazil, crops suffer from a lack of rain and harvests should pick up later.

Antônio Galvan, who presides over the national Aprosoja, stated that it is too early to make precise forecasts about the harvest, in the midst of the drought in the south of the country.

He was in Mato Grosso do Sul and on Tuesday passed through Paraná, where he saw areas in a terrible situation.

“Here it’s ugly,” he said after inspecting the punctual start of work in the west of Paraná, in the state that could lose the second position in the national ranking of production for Rio Grande do Sul, after losses registered by the drought.

Brazil is on track to produce a record 140 million tonnes in the 2021/22 harvest, according to a Reuters survey released in the middle of the month, despite the La Niña phenomenon that causes losses in the South.