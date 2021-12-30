Mattos defends against attacks after Cruzeiro retreat on reinforcements – 12/29/2021

Alexandre Mattos used social media, this Wednesday (29), to defend himself from attacks after the information that the contracts of reinforcements announced before Ronaldo’s arrival will have to be revised. The athletes, who negotiated directly with the manager, closed amounts considered above the ceiling for Ronaldo. Therefore, several fans began to question Mattos about the intentions of each deal, which generated a response from the manager.

Alexandre Mattos Image: Reproduction/Instagram

“Let’s go. Everything within the club’s budget, which was R$4.5 million, authorized by the president, the finance company and the committee. Now it has an owner, an owner wants a profit and has responsibility for personal assets. Ask before writing and offending. Everything was being done according to what we had. In fact, the cost would remain the same because more than that would be off the payroll. So, it is irresponsible who put the club in this situation and not who tried to take it off, he said in a comment in the Instagram.

The manager also completed the outburst, giving Ronaldo reason for the decisions taken at the beginning of the work, noting that the club is now living a new reality.

“Today it’s another reality, another budget, another thought and the fan will have to understand. Whoever said they would have an endless injection of money and would enter an Arab fund with billions was wrong. Ronaldo is absolutely sure to cut everything. Now, the fans’ patience will be the proof”, he pondered.

Mattos started to work at Cruzeiro in an informal way and was never made official by the club. However, all negotiations with the new hires went through him. With the arrival of Ronaldo, the manager was told that he would not continue working for the club, as Fenômeno will set up his own work team.