Mattos defends arrangements for arrangements with reinforcements at Cruzeiro before the SAF: “Everything within budget” | cruise

On a social network, Alexandre Mattos spoke about the signings made by Cruzeiro in the first half of December, while he was football director. After the acquisition of SAF shares by Ronaldo, he did not continue in the role. The new manager is reducing costs, and reinforcements have an uncertain permanence.

Cruzeiro de Ronaldo will make new shutdowns to reduce costs

The reason is exactly the financial aspect. Cruzeiro sought out defender Sidnei to inform him that they will not be able to afford the agreement initially foreseen. Defender Maicon, coming from Arab football, is another with salaries considered high for the current standard. Jailson, Pará, Machado, Fernando Neto, Pedro Castro, João Paulo and Edu, even though they receive less than the defenders, are also under analysis.

According to Mattos, all adjustments were sought at the request of the technical committee, completed with the permission of President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues and were within the budget of R$ 4.5 million per month established for 2022.

“All within the club’s budget, which was 4.5 (million reais), authorized by the president, by the finance, requested by the (technical) committee”

– (…) Everything was being done according to what we had. In fact, the cost would remain the same, because more than that would come off the payroll.

The director’s response occurred in a publication in which he was called irresponsible, precisely because of the hiring agreed for 2022. He defends himself and says that the current administration is right to make the cuts planned.

– Irresponsible is who put the club in this situation, not who tries to take it out. Today it is another reality, another budget, another thought, and the fans will have to understand. Whoever thought there would be an endless injection of money and an Arab fund with billions would enter, was wrong. Ronaldo is absolutely sure to cut everything, now the culture and patience of the fans will be to the test.

