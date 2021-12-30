Mattos exposes the backstage of hiring Cruzeiro for 2022 after being called irresponsible: “Authorized by the president”

In a post on social media, Alexandre Mattos spoke out in relation to the signings that were made by Cruzeiro in early December, while he was in the position as football director. After the acquisition of SAF shares by Ronaldo Phenomenon, he ended up not following in the role. The new management is reducing expenses, which makes the permanence of reinforcements uncertain.

Having as main motivation the financial aspect. The sports board of Fox he sought out Sydney defender where he informed that he will not be able to afford the initially planned agreement. Returning from Arab football, the defender Maicon, is another one that has considered the salary high for the current standard of the team. Jailson, Pará, Machado, Fernando Neto, Pedro Castro, João Paulo and Edu, are also with the links under analysis, not guaranteeing the permanence of any of them.

Alexandre Mattos informed that the arrangements were requested by the commission and finalized with the permission of the president Sergio Santos Rodrigues. He also emphasized that the negotiations were within budget: “All within the club’s budget, which was 4.5 (million reais), authorized by the president, by the financial, requested by the (technical) committee. Everything was being done according to what we had. In fact, the cost would remain the same, because more than that would come off the payroll”.

THE leader responded through a post in which it was called irresponsible, for the signings for the next season: “Irresponsible is who put the club in this situation, not who tries to take it out. Today it is another reality, another budget, another thought, and the fans will have to understand. Whoever thought there would be an endless injection of money and an Arab fund with billions would enter, was wrong. Ronaldo is absolutely sure to cut everything, now the culture and patience of the fans will be to the test”.

Mattos arrived to work on the casting for 2022 and had the support of the team’s main investor in recent years, Pedro Lourenço. Although Cruzeiro never officially announced the director, his departure was officially announced on the social networks of the Fox.