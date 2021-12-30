Maurício Demetrio: imprisoned delegate rented a mansion for R$ 40 thousand in Mangaratiba, and MPRJ investigates luxury life; see pictures

RIO — Data found on three of the 12 cell phones of police officer Maurício Demétrio Afonso Alves, seized by the Public Ministry of Rio (MPRJ), revealed a standard of living of the investigated allegedly above the salary he receives as a Civil Police delegate, of around R$ 28 thousand. According to the MPRJ, when he was arrested on June 30 of this year, in Operation Carta do Corso, Maurício’s wife, Verlaine da Costa Pereira Alves, had signed a lease agreement for a mansion in Condomínio Portobello, on the seafront of Mangaratiba, in the monthly amount of R$ 40 thousand, double the rent of another property in the same location, which the family used to occupy.





Delegate Maurício Demetrio spent a season in a high-end property, with Ilha Grande as the backdrop Photo: Reproduction Breaking telephone secrecy allowed prosecutors to know that the delegate was living a luxury life, not compatible with his income. Photo: Reproduction During the investigation, accommodation in luxury hotels, rental of mansions in Costa Verde and luxury cars in Brazil and abroad were found. Photo: Reproduction Land Rover Evoque which, according to investigations, after the acquisition, in July 2019, was registered in the name of a company Mansion in Mangaratiba, for which the delegate paid R$ 80 thousand in cash for two months Photo: Reproduction Delegate Maurício Demetrio, arrested at the end of June this year. Former head of the Police Station for the Repression of Crimes against Immaterial Property (DRCPIM) accused of leading a gang that extorted money from merchants, creating dossiers against enemies and trying to interfere in the investigations into the case of Councilor Marielle Franco (PSOL) and her driver, Anderson Gomes Photo: Reproduction Money seized at the delegate's house: R$ 240 thousand Demétrio during an action held in March and called the "fox in the chicken coop", during which he collected the thousand pieces that he himself had ordered weeks before. Photo: Fabiano Rocha / Agência O Globo Delegate Maurício Demetrio, in October 2020. The MPRJ accuses him of trying to set up two false operations, one of them against the then candidate for mayor of Rio Eduardo Paes Photo: Luiza Moraes / Agência O Globo Demétrio, in 2008, arrives to testify in the case of deputy Álvaro Lins, at the Unified General Court. He denounced the former head of the Civil Police and deputy who had been impeached for distributing positions in police stations in Rio in exchange for colluding with illegal gambling on slot machines and collecting bribes. Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo

The new duplex house has five suites, living room, balcony, barbecue, swimming pool, covered garage for three cars and private deck, in addition to a large backyard. Inside, there is also a kitchen furnished with modern domestic utensils and a table with fourteen chairs. In fact, this room gave access to the deck, overlooking the mountains and the sea. In one of the suites, there was a double whirlpool. The Civil Police Secretariat has already asked the Court to share the evidence in the case against Demetrius to determine whether or not there is illicit enrichment of the delegate.

According to the contract, the entry of the property was scheduled for the 23rd of June 2021 and the exit on the 22nd of August, in other words, two months. The amount for two months was R$ 80 thousand, paid in advance. As he was arrested a week after the lease on the new property, he barely took advantage of the benefits of the house.

His wife worked in the city of Rio from July 30, 2019 until December of last year, in a position of trust in the government of then-mayor Marcelo Crivella (PR). Verlaine was employed by the Transit Engineering Company (Cet-Rio) and received a salary of R$15,594.53 per month.

Raphael Mattos, Maurício Demetrio’s lawyer, criticized what he classed as “wanker” in the life of the police chief and his wife:

— The couple comes from upper-middle class families. Verlaine is a militant lawyer and Mauricio, in addition to her job, recently received, as an inheritance due to the death of her mother, significant assets, which reach the millions mark, including an apartment in Leblon, which was sold.

The police officer was accused of running a scheme that demanded bribes from shopkeepers on Rua Teresa, in Petrópolis, to allow the sale of counterfeit clothing. At the time, R$240,000 in cash, cell phones and three luxury armored cars were seized at the delegate’s house. Maurício Demétrio is responsible for the crimes of criminal organization, obstruction of justice, concussion – which is the collection of bribes – money laundering and violation of functional secrecy.

The investigation against Demetrius was carried out by the MPRJ’s Special Action Group in Combating Organized Crime (Gaeco). With the breaking of telephone secrecy, the international trips that the police took with his family, in business class paid in cash, came to light. During the investigation, accommodations in luxury hotels, rental of mansions on the Costa Verde of Rio and luxury cars in Brazil and abroad were also found, in addition to parties promoted by him.

It was on one of those trips out of the country that Demetrius would have hired three detectives to watch and investigate, for eight days, a lover in Florida. In the contract, found in one of the delegate’s cell phones, there is a payment of U$ 9,900 (in current values, around R$ 56 thousand) so that the lover could be monitored 24 hours a day. The agreement would have been signed with Salazar Investigations in December 2019. The woman would have had her life investigated between the 3rd and 8th of that month.

The document was signed by Demetrio and Eduardo “Eddy” Salazar, owner of the company. In the contract, the detective stated that the amount could be increased if the detectives needed to continue their searches.

During the investigations, it was also discovered that the police chief had paid an American private detective agency to investigate the life of his lover, in Miami, in the United States. To maintain his lifestyle, the delegate used the public machine to investigate businessmen, merchants and public authorities, according to the MPRJ.

The press office of the Civil Police Secretariat reported that: “specifically with regard to the investigation of illicit enrichment, the Civil Police Internal Affairs Office clarifies that the competent Court has already been asked to share evidence for evidentiary instruction in the ongoing administrative process.”