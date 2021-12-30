Maurílio and Marília Mendonça’s business owner says it’s not being easy to deal with the singers’ death: ‘Very great pain’ | Goias

The manager of Marília Mendonça and Maurílio, Antonio Pereira dos Santos, known as Toninho Duettos, from the Workshow office, said that it is not being easy to deal with the death of the singers in such a short time.

“It’s too bad to lose two artists in such a short time, the pain is too great. It’s not been easy,” said the manager.

Maurílio died this Wednesday (29), in Goiânia, due to septic shock and organ failure. He was a partner with Luiza since 2016 and achieved national success by recording hits with renowned countrymen, such as Jorge, Zé Neto and Cristiano, even Marília Mendonça and even Alcione.

Marília Mendonça, on the other hand, died on November 5 in a plane crash on which she was traveling to perform in Caratinga, Minas Gerais. The singer already dragged crowds of fans across Brazil and performed abroad and her career was consolidated.

The businessman also lamented the singer’s death on his social network. “Rest in peace my boy Maurilio! May God receive you in Heaven”, he wrote.

Maurílio fell on the DVD recording stage when he was sick

PULMONARY THROMBOEMBOLISM: understand disease that led the singer to death

Singer Maurílio dies in a hospital in Goiânia

Maurílio and Luiza became known nationally after recording a song with Jorge, from the duo with Mateus. But the success came with the song “Sextou com S de Saudade”, in partnership with Zé Neto and Cristiano.

The song broke out in 2020, during the pandemic, and was one of the most played on Big Brother Brasil (BBB), a story told on the program Conversa com Bial.

The musician lived in Goiânia, the center of country music, and it wasn’t difficult to see the pair on the city’s streets. The first DVD, in 2017, was recorded in Trindade. The following year, Luiza and Maurílio invited other artists to sing with them and even had Alcione and Marília Mendonça. This year, the partnership was with singer Dilsinho.

They also recorded their compositions with renowned sertanejos, such as Zé Neto and Cristiano, Marília Mendonça and Maiara and Maraisa.

Maurílio sings with Marília Mendonça and Marrone in a bar in Goiânia

One of the singer’s greatest passions was his mother, Odaisa Delmont, who often appeared in photos and videos on his social networks. The wife Luana Gomes was also with the artist in many publications on her social network.

The artist gained more prominence on the internet after being hospitalized in a very serious condition due to pulmonary thromboembolism. He had three cardiac arrests and was resuscitated. The duo Luiza and Maurílio has already accumulated more than 3 million followers on social networks.

He participated in the recording of the DVD by the duo Zé Felipe and Miguel on the night of December 14th and got sick, fell on stage and was taken by friends to a hospital. Doctor Wandervam Azevedo, who accompanied him during his hospital stay, said he felt bad throughout the event, but continued recording anyway.

At the end of the recording, the symptoms worsened and friends took him to a hospital feeling short of breath and chest pain. He had three cardiac arrests while being seen in the ER.

One of the duo’s main hits is the song “S de Saudade”, with the participation of Zé Neto and Cristiano. During their career, they have already formed partnerships with names like Dilsinho and Maiara and Maraisa.

On the duo’s second DVD, released in 2018, renowned musicians such as Alcione, Marília Mendonça, Jorge and Gabriel Diniz made appearances.

Maurílio died of septic shock, says doctor

The singer fell ill on recording a DVD and was rushed to a hospital. According to doctor Wandervam Azevedo, the countryman had a car accident five years ago, when he had several fractures on his body and the onset of thrombosis. After his recovery, he started using medication against the disease.

The doctor explained that pulmonary thromboembolism is an obstruction of the vessels in the pulmonary artery, which causes a clot, probably from the leg, which can travel to the lung, heart or brain, blocking the flow of blood in those places. He also said that the disease is serious and that it causes sudden death in 25% of cases.

