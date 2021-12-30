Maurilio has clinical worsening in the last 12 hours after lung infection

Singer Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, had a new worsening in his clinical condition after suffering a lung infection. Yesterday, the situation forced the administration of a new round of antibiotics in the sertanejo.

The medical report sent to splash says that the singer remains hospitalized in serious condition, “under mechanical ventilation in continuous hemodialysis”.

Maurílio would perform a tracheostomy yesterday, but the procedure, whose objective was to allow the singer to breathe again without the aid of the tube through the mouth, was rescheduled again.

Earlier this morning, Luana Ramos, the singer’s wife, asked that prayers for him continue. Earlier in the afternoon she wrote on her Instagram Stories that “the last word she doesn’t come from the doctor. She comes from Jesus.”

The countryman has been hospitalized since the early morning of December 15th, when he felt unwell after a show in Goiânia, where he recorded a DVD alongside Luiza.

Check out the full bulletin:

The patient Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro, 28 years old, remains hospitalized in a serious condition — sedated, under mechanical ventilation on continuous hemodialysis. She has clinical worsening in the last 12 hours — she is using vasoactive drugs and has liver dysfunction. He is still using antibiotic therapy and antifungals. Accompanied by multiple specialists — nephrology, hematology, neurology and infectology.