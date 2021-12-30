Maurílio’s body will be taken from Goiânia to a wake in Maranhão, says the press office | Goiás

The body of singer Maurílio, who was a partner with Luiza, will be taken from Goiânia to Imperatriz, in Maranhão, according to the press office, the city where he was born. The day of the wake and burial, however, has not yet been defined by the family. The artist died this Wednesday (29) from septic shock, a widespread infection that causes multiple organ failure.

The doctor Wandervam Azevedo informed that the cause of death of the singer Maurílio was a septic shock, which is a generalized infection and causes multiple organ failure. The artist was a partner with Luiza and was treated at a hospital in Goiânia.

“It got worse since yesterday [28]. We changed the antibiotic and the body didn’t respond. Today [29], we continued with the increase in medicines, but he had multiple organ failure: kidneys, lungs, liver and, finally, the heart,” explained the doctor.

At 28 years old, he was hospitalized after suffering a pulmonary thromboembolism. Earlier, a medical report said he had worsened his clinical condition in the past 12 hours.

Maurílio was hospitalized in the early hours of December 15th, after he got sick while recording a DVD by another country duo. On that day, he even fell on stage and was rescued by the producer and partner Luiza.

The doctor who accompanied him, Wandervan Azevedo, informed that he had three cardiac arrests and needed to be sedated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The doctor explained that pulmonary thromboembolism is an obstruction of the vessels in the pulmonary artery, which causes a clot, probably from the leg, which can travel to the lung, heart or brain, blocking the flow of blood in those places. He also said that the disease is serious and that it causes sudden death in 25% of cases.

See Maurilio’s hospitalization history:

Maurílio was hospitalized on December 15, after he got sick while recording a DVD by another country duo.

The medical team said he had kidney damage and was undergoing hemodialysis. His sedation was withdrawn on the 17th so that doctors could assess his neurological conditions.

On the 18th, the hospital informed that he continued to improve his clinical condition and that he would start to be fed by tube.

On the 19th, he started to breathe spontaneously and his wife, Luana Ramos, said that she talked to her husband in the ICU and that he cried.

The next day, he was transferred from Hospital Jardim América to Instituto Ortopédico de Goiânia (IOG), to continue the treatment with coverage by the health plan. He was also diagnosed with brain swelling.

Last Wednesday (22), the singer returned to kidney functioning. However, he was still undergoing hemodialysis.

On Sunday (26), the singer needed to change antibiotics after experiencing respiratory problems.

On Monday morning (27), the doctor said that the countryman had stabilized his condition, after having difficulty breathing during the previous day and night. The medical report detailed that the singer had bronchospasm, which was reversed, and had the antibiotic changed. However, this Tuesday (27), Maurílio had a worsening.

Maurílio Ribeiro was born in Imperatriz, Maranhão. He and Luiza, who is from Belo Horizonte (MG), have formed a backcountry duo since 2016, when the singer went on vacation in his hometown and invited him to the stage to sing with her during the birthday of a mutual friend.

The duo sings the hit “S de Saudade”, featuring Zé Neto and Cristiano (listen to the excerpt below).

Song ‘S de Saudade’ is one of Luiza and Maurílio’s greatest hits

Understand disease that killed singer

Thromboembolism is a word that brings together two concepts, as explained by cardiologist Maurício Prudente. According to him, the word “thrombus” means clot, clotted blood. On the other hand, “embolism” is a kind of foreign body that moves through the blood.

“When we put the two together, we are saying that there was a clot that moved to an unwanted place. With that, we can have cerebral embolism, cardiac embolism, pulmonary embolism, renal embolism, limb embolism”, he stated.

As the specialist, pulmonary thromboembolism is usually caused by clots coming from the lower limbs, legs, which travel through the veins and go to the lung, the normal path of blood.

“Arriving at the lung, if it is of an expressive size, it obstructs the arteries that carry the blood to be oxygenated. With that, the almost immediate consequence is a cardiorespiratory arrest”, he explains.

VIDEO: Learn how to identify symptoms and prevent thrombosis

Learn how to identify symptoms and prevent thrombosis

Even as the cardiologist explains, pulmonary thromboembolism can affect people with vascular problems, especially varicose veins in the lower limbs.

“A person who is bedridden for a long time, a post-operative period after an orthopedic surgery, for example. And also in people with a predisposition to diseases that tend to form clots”, he says.

According to the doctor, massive pulmonary thromboembolism is a very serious disease that can lead to death.

