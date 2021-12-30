Maurílio’s duo, Luiza goes through a moment of ‘intense sadness’ after the singer’s death: ‘Let’s be strong’ | Goias

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

Song ‘S de Saudade’ is one of Luiza and Maurílio’s greatest hits

In the text, the singer’s advisors stated that “the pain of losing someone is immeasurable and irreparable, so it will be with your partner Maurílio”.

“Grieving is necessary and Luiza is going through a moment of intense sadness”, says the note.

Luiza and her girlfriend, doctor and ex-BBB Marcela Mc Gowan, arrived in Imperatriz, Maranhão, this Thursday morning (30), for a wake and burial of Maurílio’s body.

Marcela’s advisors had already disclosed that the two were gathered together as a family to join forces in times of difficulty.

2 of 3 Luiza’s girlfriend says they retired to join forces after Maurílio’s death: ‘Difficult moment’ — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Luiza’s girlfriend says they retired to join forces after Maurílio’s death: ‘Difficult moment’ — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Maurílio and Luiza, who is from Belo Horizonte (MG), met in Imperatriz, Maurílio’s hometown, when the singer went there on vacation and invited him to the stage to sing during the birthday of a mutual friend. Since then, they haven’t parted anymore.

The duo sang the hit “S de Saudade”, featuring Zé Neto and Cristiano (listen to the excerpt below). This was the fifth most played song in Brazil between 2019 and 2020, on Spotify.

The two recorded a video, in 2015, singing the song “Escrita Aí”, recorded by the countryman Luan Santana in the same year.

Luiza posted videos of the beginning of their careers on her social network. The duo also recorded an interpretation of “I’m sorry, but I’m faithful”, by Marília Mendonça (see above), released in 2016.

Luiza and Maurílio sang together music recorded by Luan Santana

The duo’s first DVD was recorded in 2017, in Trindade. The following year, Luiza and Maurílio invited other artists, such as Alcione and Marília Mendonça. This year, the partnership was with singer Dilsinho.

They also recorded their compositions with renowned sertanejos, such as Zé Neto and Cristiano, Marília Mendonça and Maiara and Maraisa.

Farewell to Maurilio: from songwriter to successful singer

from songwriter to successful singer Maurílio died of septic shock, says doctor

Maurílio Ribeiro was born in Imperatriz, Maranhão. He and Luiza, who is from Belo Horizonte (MG), formed a backcountry duo since 2016, when the singer went on vacation in his hometown and invited him to the stage to sing with her during the birthday of a mutual friend.

Singer Maurílio dies in a hospital in Goiânia

Maurílio was hospitalized on December 15, after he got sick while recording a DVD by another country duo. He was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism, had three cardiac arrests and needed to be sedated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The doctor who accompanied Maurílio explained that pulmonary thromboembolism is an obstruction of the vessels of the pulmonary artery, which causes a clot, which can travel to the lungs, heart or brain, blocking the flow of blood in these places.

Doctors withdrew his sedation two days later for neurological conditions, but they had to return it. The singer improved on December 20, but later got worse, until he had a septic shock and couldn’t resist.

Maurílio died around 4:30 pm on Wednesday.

3 of 3 Maurílio, by the duo with Luiza — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Maurílio, by the duo with Luiza — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.

VIDEOS: see reports on Maurílio’s death