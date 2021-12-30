Mbappé gives a surprising statement and totally closes the doors for Premier League team

Even with a request for a movie star, Kylian Mbappé closed the doors to a trip to Tottenham

Kylian Mbappé will be free to negotiate a pre-contract with any team from January 1st, as he has not yet reached an agreement with the Paris Saint-Germain for the renewal of your contract.

At the gala ceremony of the magazine’s Golden Ball award France Football, the French ace met movie star Tom Holland, known for his role in the recent Spider-Man trilogy.

Admittedly fan of tottenham, the actor asked the player to act for his team, but the invitation was politely declined.. In an interview with CNN, the athlete again denied that he would go to the English club.

“He (Tom Holland) asked me, but no. I don’t think I’ll ever play for Tottenham in my life. I mean, it’s a big club, with a big stadium and I have friends there like Ndombelé, Lloris. I watch a lot of Premier League games. Never say never, but I don’t think it will happen,” he said.

Despite the actor’s desire, Mbappé has yet to define his future from next season onwards. The favorite to have the athlete, at the moment, is the Real Madrid, a club that sees its biggest dream in French.

