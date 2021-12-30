MC Mirella poses on speedboat ride and white thong bikini draws attention

MC Mirella, 23, left his followers stunned by updating their social networks. She, who is enjoying her vacation in Bahia, appeared dazzling at sea.

In the record, the funkeira appears wearing a white thong bikini during a speedboat ride, in a heavenly place. “Connecting… ⚡️”, she said in the caption.

“You are wonderful ❤️”, wrote a follower. “Gataaaaaaaa 🔥”, said a netizen. “Spectacle”, drooled one user. “Beautiful ❤️😍”, said a fan.

Not long ago, MC Mirella used her social media to report an upset at a concert. At the time, the funkeira said that she was attacked with a glass of drink by a woman who was present at the place:

“Hey, mine made me drink on purpose. It’s not possible for people, I don’t know how to handle these things. It ruined my hair. Hey, I made a really expensive brush! What hate. I treat everyone well for that. Wanted to show up, let me help her. After I go up, I go crazy, then I’m crazy, then Mirella this and that. If security wasn’t security. It even took me a while to understand what happened,” she began. “A mean girl, mean because I didn’t do anything to her, I stopped by to come to the dressing room to take a picture, splashed my hair with a drink. I paid 400 reais to make a brush today because my hair is huge, to arrive with beautiful hair, and the girl makes me that. How hateful, I’ll show you why we filmed it. What lack of total respect, why come to the show if you don’t like the artist? What goes on in the person’s mind? Is it a drink?”, he snapped.

It is worth mentioning that recently MC Mirella ended his relationship with dancer Dynho Alves, after his behavior with Sthe Mattos within the reality show The Farm 13. On the occasion, the artist gave a vengeance and stated that it was Dynho’s decision to assume a relationship within the program.

“Dynho decided to take on a relationship within the reality, whatever it may be and even “fraternal”, as he mentioned. But it is worth noting that, in addition to the audience, there is the family, the fans and me, Mirella herself. Therefore, after carefully analyzing the repeated disrespectful behavior, through a totally reprehensible attitude, I reach the conclusion that the divorce decision, already in progress, is the right one at the moment and irreversible”, she said. “Thus, I inform you that, on my part, there is no further position regarding this matter from now on and, from now on, I count on everyone’s understanding. On the other hand, I’m still rooting for Dynho at the farm and I wish, as always, a lot of luck and success for him”, he concluded.