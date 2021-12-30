MEC prohibits federal universities from charging vaccination against covid

The Ministry of Education today issued an order prohibiting educational institutions linked to the federal government, such as universities and federal institutes, from requiring vaccination against covid-19 to participate in on-site activities.

The order, issued yesterday and published in today’s edition of the DOU (Official Federal Gazette), is signed by the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro.

According to the ruling, “the requirement of proof of vaccination as an indirect means of inducing vaccination can only be established by law”, and not by decision of each institution.

“In the case of universities and federal institutes, as they are entities that are part of the federal public administration, the requirement can only be established by federal law”, he added.

The federal government has taken a stand against the requirement of proof of vaccination in several areas outside the educational sphere, such as upon arrival at airports and establishments.

In early December, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said he would “never” demand a “vaccination passport” and even spoke of a “vaccination lobby” when criticizing politicians who defend the requirement for certification.