MEC says it will not require a vaccine in federal educational institutions

In an order published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Thursday (30), the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, informed that he will not require a vaccine against the coronavirus in federal educational institutions.

“It is not possible for Federal Education Institutions to establish a requirement for vaccination against Covid-19 as a condition for the return of in-person educational activities, being responsible for the implementation of sanitary protocols and compliance with the guidelines established by Resolution CNE/CP No. 2 , of August 5, 2021”, wrote the minister in the publication.

Also according to the publication, the requirement of proof of vaccination “as an indirect means of inducing compulsory vaccination can only be established by law”.

Ribeiro wrote in the dispatch that institutions must proceed with the “implementation of health protocols”.

Check out the minister’s post on the subject:

Reactions in federal and state institutions

The Ministry of Education’s guidance for not mandatory vaccination differs from the stance adopted by some state institutions. At USP (University of São Paulo), an ordinance published in August informed that teachers and civil servants who were not vaccinated would have seven days to get immunized before returning to work.

On December 10, the CEPE (Chamber of Teaching, Research and Extension) of Unicamp (State University of Campinas) issued decision CEPE A-21/21, which determined that all undergraduate, graduate, extension and Technical Colleges “are required to complete the vaccination schedule and its due proof before the University to attend on-campus activities”.

On August 26, the Covid-19 committee at Unesp (Universidade Estadual Paulista) decided that all teaching, technical-administrative staff and students with a complete vaccination schedule for Covid-19 “could return to face-to-face activities. Those not vaccinated could face sanctions”.

According to Andifes (National Association of Directors of Federal Institutions of Higher Education), an official position is still being decided. The entity, however, stated that “each HEI (Higher Education Institution) within its internal councils took the decisions they judged to be the safest”.

The University of Brasília (UnB) stated that it is evaluating the impact on the institution of the Ministry of Education’s order. The IFB (Federal Institute of Brasília) stated that “it is following its plan for a gradual and safe return to activities”. The IFB also emphasized that “it will await a decision from the Supreme Court on the matter, in view of the legal back and forth generated in other instances and spheres”.