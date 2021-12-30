Mega da Virada: Find out which were the most drawn numbers at the Mega-Sena in 2021

Gamblers who often play the lottery use different strategies when making their game to – try – to increase their chances of winning. While some follow special date combinations, others are already more superstitious and resort to lucky numbers. Others analyze the recurrence of the dozens already drawn.

For those who want to be part of the last group, the CNN Brasil Business found the most drawn numbers in 2021 in the regular Mega-Sena and in the special draw at the end of the year, the Mega of the Turn.

It is worth noting that there is no guarantee that they will be repeated in the next draw, nor that the combination of the six dozen most recurrent will come out in the sena. But, for those who don’t know which numbers to bet on, this can be an option.

“25” was the most repeated number

In 2021, including the last edition of Mega da Virada, 110 Mega-Sena drawings were held. In these editions, the dozens most viewed were 25, 11 and 29 – the first came out 18 times, the following 16 times.

– 25: 18 times

– 11: 16 times

– 29: 16 times

– 9: 15 times

– 38: 15 times

– 44: 15 times

– 49: 15 times

– 60: 15 times

– 32: 14 times

– 53: 14 times

In 25 years of Mega-Sena, number 53 is at the top as the most drawn, 279 times, followed by 10 and 5, coming out 277 and 267, respectively. According to Caixa, this second survey was carried out on the basis of contest 2435, held on December 7th.

– 53: 279 times

– 10: 277 times

– 5: 267 times

– 42: 266 times

– 4: 263 times

– 33: 263 times

– 37: 263 times

– 23: 260 times

– 27: 260 times

– 30: 260 times

“10” appeared 4 times in Mega da Virada

In the Mega da Virada special draw, the number 10 was the one that came out the most in 12 contests already held. the tens 3, 5, 20 and 30 have been drawn 3 times since 2009, according to a survey carried out with Caixa.

“Surprise” can help

For players who don’t want to think about the lucky numbers, the Caixa system provides the “surprise” function. When opting for this mode, a number generator selects a random combination for the player, according to the tens numbers he chooses.