Mega da Virada: prize never came out for single bet and 2020 had bigger winners; understand | lotteries

The expected prize for the 2021 Mega da Virada, of R$ 350 million, is the largest in history. But it will only be given in full if the winner hits the tens on his own — which never happened.

Until the moment, who most filled the vault with the final edition of the draw were the two winning games from 2020, which shared the prize of R$325.2 million — R$162.6 million each.

On the other hand, the biggest division of Mega da Virada took place in 2018, when 52 bets were victorious for a prize of R$ 302.5 million. Each winner got “only” R$5.8 million.

See below a retrospective of the last editions of the awards, the values ​​awarded, the collection and average ticket of the games.

The draw will take place on Friday, December 31st, starting at 8pm.

The games can be played at lotteries across the country, through the Loterias Caixa application or over the internet. Customers with access to CAIXA Internet Banking can place their bets using their personal computer, tablet or smartphone.

To play, just dial from 6 to 15 numbers among the 60 available on the wheel. The player can still let the system choose the numbers through the Surpresinha.

To increase the chances of winning, there is the option to purchase the bolões marketed only at lotteries. At Mega-Sena, the bolões have a minimum price of R$ 10.

As with all special contests, the Virada Mega-Sena prize does not accumulate. If no one gets all six numbers right, the prize will be split between the players who get five tens, and so on. See which are the most drawn dozens of the special contest.

How much do the bets cost?