Mines will be hit by the rain that left a trail of destruction in Bahia – Gerais

According to the meteorologist, the increase in rainfall is typical of this period of the year (photo: Tlio Santos/EM/DA Press) The heavy rains that hit Bahia in recent days may be approaching much of Minas Gerais this week. In the Northwest, Tringulo, West, Centre, South, Campo das Vertentes and Zona da Mata regions, in addition to the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, there is a high chance of atmospheric instability, causing heavy and moderate rain showers, accompanied by lightning and gusts of wind.

This Tuesday (28/12), MetSul Meteorologia had already stated that the concern now is the rain scenario for the Southeast of Brazil. In addition, he warned that the state with the greatest emergency risk is Minas Gerais.

According to Heriberto dos Anjos, meteorologist at GeoClima, in Belo Horizonte and in the Metropolitan Region, the rainfall between this Wednesday (12/29) and January 5th may exceed 150mm. Until today, 329.9mm of rain were registered by the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) in December, in Belo Horizonte.

According to the meteorologist, increased rainfall is common at this time, since December and January are normally the wettest months in the region. In addition, he clarifies that due to the concentration of clouds, the temperature tends to drop, but it is still not possible to know how long this rainy period will last.

“What we know is that we will possibly have significant rainfall accumulation over the state of Minas Gerais. Most likely, the moisture channel that was over Bahia will be over Minas Gerais in the next seven days,” he explained.

Data referring to rainfall records in the months of December of the last 10 years, and record of what has rained so far, in Belo Horizonte, recorded by Estao Convencional INMET, located in the Centro Sul Region (photo: Inmet Data/GeoClima Reproduction)

In the Northwest, part of the North, Tringulo, West, Center, South, Campo das Vertentes and Zona da Mata, the accumulated rainfall may vary between 100 and 200mm, according to MetSul.

The areas in red color are the predicted rainfall volumes for the next most significant days in the state of Minas Gerais (photo: Reproduction/GeoClimate) Also according to the meteorological company, an excessive increase in rainfall in the Southeast Region is expected by the turn of the year, and that the highest volumes will be concentrated in Minas Gerais. MetSul emphasizes that this rainy scenario, intensely in a short period of time, can cause flash floods as well as landslides.

