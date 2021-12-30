Minimum salary will be R$ 1,212, higher than the budget foreseen, indicates a member of the economic team

BRASILIA – The minimum wage as of January 1, 2022 will be R$ 1,212, according to members of the government’s economic team.

The new value, therefore, will be R$ 112 above the current minimum wage and higher than the budget foreseen. In the original proposal sent to Congress in August, the government projected the base salary at R$1,169, but inflation accelerated in the second half with the rise in electricity bills and fuel prices.

Brazil Aid: Bolsonaro sanctions a project that creates a replacement for Bolsa Família, but vetoes a section that ends with a queue

Last week, Congress approved the 2022 budget proposal with a forecast of R$1,210 for the minimum wage.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



For the increase, the government applied the high forecast of 10.02% for the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) for this year, which serves as the basis for the correction of the national floor. This means that, for the second consecutive year, there will be no real gain for the minimum wage, but only the replacement of inflation.

Congress will have to approve a new minimum value

The new value will consist of a provisional measure (MP), which should be published in the Federal Official Gazette this Friday. The MP takes effect immediately, but will have to be approved by the National Congress.

Consigned: Deadline for contracting credit up to 35% ends this Thursday

The final value is being announced now because the government was waiting for more information to close the forecast for the INPC for December this year. The IBGE will only announce the closed INPC for 2021 in early January. If there is any lag, the government will make the correction when it announces the new minimum wage forecast for 2023.

The government cannot wait because many companies need to settle workers’ accounts from January 1st. To correct the value of INSS benefits, the consolidated INPC will be used. The percentage needs to be defined by IBGE by January 12 so that you have time to run the sheet.