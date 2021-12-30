Mirassol is waiting for a new proposal, and Luís Oyama reinforces: ‘The will is to stay. It depends solely on Botafogo’

Midfielder Luís Oyama still doesn’t know if he’s staying at the Botafogo. According to a report by “GE”, the board of Alvinegra was to present a new proposal to Mirassol, owner of the player’s federative rights, after the first had been refused. This new offer has not yet been made.

In the first proposal, Botafogo did not even offer 30% of what the São Paulo club expected to receive through the steering wheel. The alvinegra team has only two more days to exercise the purchase priority, since the loan contract ends on the 31st.

Oyama made it clear that his will and that of the leaders of Mirassol is for him to remain in Botafogo. The player insisted on giving this satisfaction to the Alvinegro fan.

– In view of the countless messages I have received through social media about my stay in Botafogo, I would like to clarify that my wish, that of my staff and Mirassol, is that I can stay. However, it depends solely and exclusively on Botafogo, to make this situation viable – said Oyama to “GE”.

– We started the negotiations some time ago, however, we didn’t get any answers. I am adapted to the club, the city and as a way of respecting the fans I owe this position – he added.