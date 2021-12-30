More than 3,500 years old, Egyptian mummy is digitally unwrapped

posted on 12/29/2021 06:00



(credit: S. Saleem and Z. Hawass/Disclosure)

Legend has it that a curse can befall anyone who dares to open sarcophagi and alter the contents of the tombs. But this ancient story replicated in books and movies may cease to be a concern among more superstitious researchers. Thanks to the help of technology, scientists in Egypt were able to unlock the secrets of a mummy without having to remove its bandages. They turned to three-dimensional computed tomography to “digitally unwrap” the fossils of Amenhotep I, who lived more than 1,500 years before Christ. The Pharaoh’s secrets were revealed in the latest issue of Frontiers in Medicine.

In the article, scientists report that a number of mummies found in the 19th and 20th centuries have now been opened for study. With one exception: Egyptologists were never bold enough to touch pharaoh Amenhotep I. The researchers preferred to preserve the artifact, which was perfectly wrapped, decorated with flower garlands, and its face and neck covered by a face mask. “The fact that the mummy of Amenhotep I has never been unwrapped in modern times has given us a unique opportunity: to accurately assess its burial process,” says Sahar Saleem, professor of radiology at the Faculty of Medicine of Cairo University and one of the authors of the study.

Using computer images, the researchers observed that the son of Ahmose Nefertari and Ahmose I was the first to be mummified with his arms crossed and the last one whose brain was not removed from the skull at the time of mummification. “We show that Amenhotep I was approximately 35 years old when he died, about 1.69cm tall, was circumcised and had good teeth. He also wore 30 amulets and a gold belt. His entrails were removed, but not his brain and heart. “Details Saleem.

The analysis also revealed that the mummy discovered in 1881 in Luxor, a city located on the east bank of the River Nile, had no injuries or disease. “Amenhotep I must have physically resembled his father. He had a narrow chin, small, narrow nose, curly hair and slightly protruding upper teeth. We couldn’t find any wounds or disfigurement due to any illness that justified the cause of death,” he says. .

Restorations

Amenhotep I was the second pharaoh of Egypt’s 18th dynasty, after his father Ahmose I, and ruled Egypt during the golden age. After his death, he and his mother were worshiped as gods. The Pharaoh’s body underwent restorations, and it is believed that these “reforms” would have taken place to reuse the material on other famous dead. The new analyses, however, contradict this theory. “We have shown that, at least for Amenhotep I, the priests repaired the wounds inflicted by tomb robbers, restored the mummy to its former glory and replaced jewelry and amulets,” Saleem details.

Now the researchers plan to use the same technique, which reduces the risk of damage, to analyze other Egyptian artifacts. Using the same technique, the authors of the study solved, in 2012, a crime of 3,000 years. They discovered the truth about the “harem conspiracy”. Using X-rays and DNA analysis, they proved that Ramses III had his throat slit during a conspiracy organized by one of his wives, who wanted to put their son on the throne instead of the eldest son of one of their rivals.