Moro minimizes Alberto Youssef’s donation to Alvaro Dias – Politics

The former judge and pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic Sergio Moro (We can) came out in defense of his ally, the senator Alvaro Dias (Podemos-PR), benefited from an electoral donation from the money changer Alberto Youssef, investigated at Lava Jato. “I didn’t even know the senator. Nobody knew who Alberto Youssef was at the time (late 1990s)”, he said. The statement was given this Wednesday, 29, during an interview with Rádio Capital FM, from Mato Grosso.

The donation was announced by Folha de S. Paulo. According to the newspaper, Youssef helped finance one of Dias’ electoral campaigns, in 1998, when the senator was in the PSDB. The donation in the amount of R$21 thousand (equivalent to R$88 thousand in updated values) was made through two companies of the money changer, one of the main operators identified in the Lava Jato.

The theme came to light in 2001 with the testimony of the ex-Secretary of the Finance of Maringá, Luiz Antônio Paolicchi, during an investigation into the embezzlement of money by the City Hall, an episode in which Youssef was also involved. According to Paolicchi, Senator Alvaro’s campaign for the Senate would have benefited from this deviation.

Later, in 2015, Youssef admitted in a statement given to the Petrobras’ CPI which financed part of Dias’ campaign with public funds from Maringá. Two years later, the money changer was convicted of involvement in embezzlement in the city hall.

When contacted, senator Alvaro Dias stated that the matter is “old” and that the accusations of campaign financing with public money were filed by the Paraná Public Ministry, in 2004, after the non-confirmation of the facts.

Car Wash Operation

Moro told the radio that this information is coming out because “there is nothing to talk about” about his work in the fight against corruption and in the leadership of Operation Lava Jato, defending his role during the investigations.

As for the relationship with the money changer, Moro summarized: “I arrested him twice and, if I hadn’t done that, he would never have answered for his crimes”.

‘Sabotage’ in the Bolsonaro government

Also in an interview with the Mato Grosso station, Moro once again mentioned the time he headed the Ministry of Justice during the Bolsonaro government. Commenting on his departure from the government, the former judge stated that his departure was linked to a lack of support from the president for his commitments to fight corruption, and even the sabotage of his work.

“Soon after I joined, I no longer had the support of the President of the Republic, and, from a certain point on, I even suffered sabotage,” he said. Moro also stated that while he was head of Justice, the President Jair Bolsonaro wanted him to do “wrong thing”. He did not clarify what would be the “sabotage” suffered or what the president’s requests would be.

“When the time came that I was given the choice ‘or you’re an accomplice to the wrong thing […] or you leave’, I preferred to leave,” he said. The former judge also said again that the president wants his children’s protection against investigations.

“The president himself complained these days saying that I didn’t protect his family from the Federal Police, the Internal Revenue Service, which is absurd. Nobody has to be protected from anything. If someone committed something wrong, it has to be investigated and the person it has to be held responsible,” he said.

With an eye on the elections, Moro is trying to open up the range of themes he considers important for the coming year. However, corruption remains the topic on which the pre-candidate will place more chips. When criticizing the current government, the former minister stated that there was a “dismantling of the fight against corruption” in Brazil, and used this speech as a hook to also criticize the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who leads the polls for voting intentions for the 2022 presidential election.

“President Lula is out there because the fight against corruption has been weakened, and this responsibility belongs to the current President Bolsonaro.”