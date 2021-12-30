Most obese former teenager in the world loses 482 pounds

Considered the most obese teenager in the world in 2013, young Khaled Mohsen al-Shaeri radically changed his life. Eight years after being pulled from his home in an operation that involved 30 people and even a crane, the young man who weighed 546 kilograms is currently 64 kilograms. Information is from the NZ Herald newspaper.











© Disclosure/ Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia

Disclosure/ Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia





Khaled was removed from his home after spending about two and a half years without leaving his room on the second floor of a building in Jarzan (Saudi Arabia). The young man’s story moved King Abdullah (now deceased) who at the time ordered the teenager to go to King Fahd Medical City, in Riyadh.

At the health unit, the young man started treatment to control his weight. He started to follow a healthy diet, exercise and physical therapy sessions to regain mobility. Five years later, he underwent surgery to remove excess skin to get rid of the sagging caused by extreme weight loss.

Khaled was recently photographed and the image shows an incredible transformation. Weighing 64 kilos, the young man appears smiling sitting in a chair.