MRV (MRVE3) moves forward after Canadian fund announces investment in company startup

MRV (MRVE3) advances in the trading session this Thursday (30), rising around 1.560%, to R$ 11.97, at 11:40 am. The company is boosted after the news that Canadian Brookfield Asset Management will invest R$ 1.26 billion in Luggo, startup of the construction company dedicated solely to the rental of real estate.

In return, BAM will hold approximately 5.1 thousand residential units. Luggo, after sales, will, however, continue to be the administrator of the units.

The sale process will be divided into three phases, which will progress according to the maturity of the projects, which take into account the availability of construction permits and the definition of rental prices.

The first phase has 1,842 units, all with a permit already issued and a target rental value close to be defined, and should move around R$453 million.

Yesterday, the first sale of the first phase was concluded, for R$ 105 million, involving projects by Luggo Cabral and Luggo Piqueri, located, respectively, in Contagem (MG) and in the capital of São Paulo.

“We emphasize that Luggo Cabral has already reached 45% lease in just 60 days, which reaffirms the assertiveness of the project and Luggo’s business model. The Luggo Piqueri project will start leasing its units in January 2022”, comments MRV in its material fact.

The second phase should move BRL 630 million, involving 2,550 units. The projects, however, still do not have construction permits, which must be obtained by December 2022, despite having a cap rate already awake.

Finally, the third phase includes land destined for Luggo’s projects, with construction permits to be obtained only after 2022. This phase should move around R$ 175 million, involving 710 units.

According to MRV, the deal with the Canadian fund “is an important strategic partnership between the parties”, and creates a “solid avenue for diversification of funding for the sale of products”.

