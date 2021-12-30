MSC Splendida with New Year’s Eve scheduled for RJ returns in a hurry to the Port of Santos after the Covid-19 outbreak | sea ​​port

MSC Splendida changed the initial itinerary and docked in a hurry, this Thursday (30), at the Port of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, due to the cases of Covid-19 registered in crew and passengers. The unscheduled stopover took place in the middle of the New Year’s Eve cruise, which departed from the Port of Santos and which would have the turn of the year in Rio de Janeiro. MSC and Anvisa have not yet positioned themselves on the matter.

The ship left the Port of Santos last Sunday (26) for a 7-day voyage passing through Porto Belo, Balneário Camboriú, Rio de Janeiro, Ilhabela and Santos.

However, on Tuesday (28), passengers were prevented from getting off the vessel in Balneário Camboriú. The decision was taken by Anvisa on account of Covid-19 cases confirmed on board.

According to the original voyage schedule, the ship was to continue sailing on Wednesday night and would make a stopover in Rio de Janeiro this Friday (31). But, the ship returned to the Port of Santos on Thursday. The vessel docked at the dock at Armazém 33, around 3:30 am.

According to information found by the g1, some passengers disembarked from the ship in Santos and were accommodated in a hotel in the center of the city. It is not yet known how many people were infected by Covid-19 and whether the trip will be completed or if the planned itinerary will be completed.

THE g1 contacted MSC and Anvisa, but did not receive any feedback until this article was published.

Previous trip with Covid-19

Before the New Year’s Eve itinerary, MSC Splendida made a trip, which also departed from the Port of Santos and arrived on December 26 at the Santos pier. MSC said positive cases had been identified among guests and crew before the ship arrived on December 26 in Santos. There was 15 positive cases among guests and five crew also tested positive.

According to MSC, immediately all 20 cases have been isolated in a dedicated and separate section of the ship, away from all guest operations and in balcony staterooms. As soon as the ship docked in Santos, everyone isolated, guests and crew, disembarked from the ship as part of the protocol for quarantine on land.

Also according to the operator, all cases were asymptomatic and had completed the vaccination cycle. After disembarking, MSC Splendida went through a disinfection protocol and was later authorized to continue its journey, departing Santos and heading for Porto Belo, as planned.