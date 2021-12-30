Negotiated by Corinthians, Marquinhos and Janderson were featured in recent Copinhas

Two of the players traded by Corinthians in recent days had a moment of brilliance with the fans at the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup. Although they were not the best players at Timão in their respective editions, Marquinhos, on loan to Cuiabá, and Janderson, on loan to Grêmio, were important players in recent campaigns at the tournament.

Marks, who came back to the club in the middle of the year as a hope in the role of right/left wing, did not engage and even had direct participation in a disappointing draw against Atlético-GO, making a great lack in the entrance of the area.

When he was in the Under-20, however, he stood out in the Copinha 2017 campaign. Author of two goals and four assists in seven games, he gave the pass to the first goal of the final against Batatais, scored by Carlinhos, and practically sealed the Corinthians title with the second goal. Pedrinho, however, was the decoy of that team.

Janderson, in turn, failed to reach the decision, but made a good campaign towards the semifinals of the 2019 edition. With five assists and two penalties conceded, he became the escape valve for that team, eliminated on penalties by Vasco. Roni and Lucas Piton were the highlights of that edition for Corinthians.

Unlike Marquinhos, who only had constant professional opportunities this year, Janderson rose to the top team in 2019, with Fábio Carille, and was useful to both him and Tiago Nunes the following year. Afterwards, however, he was loaned out and no longer worked for Timão.

