Negotiation does not progress, but Kanu remains on Corinthians’ radar, which awaits definitions at Botafogo | football

The first conversations between Corinthians and Botafogo over the transfer of defender Kanu were not productive. The cariocas did not show interest in giving up the player, and negotiations cooled down amid the process of selling the Football Association (SAF) of the club.

However, Corinthians keeps Kanu on the radar and plans a new attack in 2022. Although it understands that it is necessary to reinforce the defense for the next season, Timão is in no hurry, since until April it will only have the dispute of the São Paulo Championship.

Despite Botafogo’s resistance at first, Corinthians sees the hiring of Kanu as a viable deal. The defender has only one more year on his contract and has already warned that he does not intend to renew it. In February, he received a proposal from São Paulo and wanted to leave, but Bota did not accept the offer. In the middle of 2022, he will be able to establish a relationship with a new club.

1 of 1 Botafogo defender Kanu interests Corinthians — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo Defender Kanu, from Botafogo, interests Corinthians — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo

In the initial contacts, Timão suggested the possibility of giving players to Botafogo in exchange for the 24-year-old defender’s release, but the proposal did not please the Rio club.

The expectation of the paulistas is that negotiations can be resumed after Botafogo advances in the SAF sale process. There is already a pre-contract signed with the American John Textor, who also owns 18% of the shares in Crystal Palace, which competes in the Premier League. The businessman doesn’t have any weight in the club’s decisions yet, but Bota hopes that the arrival of the investor will help in the negotiations, and may even reach an agreement with Kanu for the renewal.

The defender was in the title of Botafogo’s accession campaign to Serie A, having played 50 matches this year.