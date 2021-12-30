New agreement seals peace between Palmeiras-Globo and makes the club take R$ 500 million – 12/30/2021

Palmeiras reached a new agreement with Globo for the broadcast on closed channel of the club’s matches of the Campeonato Brasileiro from 2022. And, thus, it not only brought peace with TV, but also guaranteed approximately R$ 500 million from the channel for the next three years.

The new contract provides for approximately BRL 50 million per year, until 2024, and joins the open TV and pay per view agreements, signed in 2019 by the team alviverde with Globo, which yield around BRL 100 million per year.

Thus, for the next three years, the agreements between Palmeiras and Globo will yield around R$ 500 million to Alviverdes coffers, already counting the eventual adjustments of monetary correction suffered annually by the contracts.

The new agreement was reached this week in negotiations made personally by President Leila Pereira and brought peace in the relations between Palmeiras and Globo, leaving in the past an eventual rift caused by the club’s old agreement with Turner.

As a bonus, it also guaranteed an increase in the earnings of Palmeiras in TV rights for the 2022 season, since the amount agreed with Globo is higher than what the former partner paid, around R$27 million per year for Brasileirão.

In addition, during negotiations for the rights to open TV and PPV, Palmeiras played a tough game and did not accept the reduction clauses in the agreement with Turner, in addition to questioning other points in the proposal. In the end, he won the arm wrestling with the broadcaster.

Now back to SporTV programming, Palmeiras can receive approximately R$ 50 million for each year of contract for closed TV rights.

Everything would depend on the variants established for the distribution of the total prize for the championship (BRL 600 million): number of team games broadcast (30% of the cake) and the club’s final place in the championship influence (another 30%) — the remaining 40% are fixed values.