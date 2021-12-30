New button, VIP and Xepa face to face and more: Tadeu delivers ‘BBB22’ news | BBB22

Is it spoiler you want, @? Because my presenter is coming with news! In an exclusive video, Tadeu Schmidt reveals some of the dynamics that promise to shake BBB22 from the day on. January 17th. He can’t say almost anything, but a picture is worth a thousand words. You are curious? So give it a play! ▶️
“Guys, sorry, I really wanted to tell you some news, tell you some things I found out, but they didn’t let me tell you anything,” joked Tadeu, while showing spoilers on posters he was holding.
Tadeu Schmidt spoils ‘BBB22’ — Photo: Globo
The presenter followed, as he revealed more news for the next issue:
“The team is right next door in a meeting, so I’m not going to say anything. I can’t and won’t say anything to you, okay? But I can’t wait to share everything with you. All right, right, guys? Here? between us, 2022 is here! It’s already the 17th”, he said.
Do you want to know the spoilers that Tadeu brought us? Take note! 📝
👀 “A leader with more privileges. In fact, I couldn’t find his room.”
👀 “Hit and come back? #Going.”
👀 “A new button to use… Or not.”
👀 “VIP and Xepa face to face.”
👀 “There are new people and news at #RedeBBB.”
👀 “New features in #FeedBBB.”
👀 “Will there be text?? 👍”
The presenter still ended with an enigmatic question:
“Until then, I leave only one question hanging: what was life like before the BBB?” 🤔
Tadeu has also visited BBB’s new home; see below!
