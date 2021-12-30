New series explains what happened to Boba Fett after Return of the Jedi

Boba Fett’s Book explains the character’s fate.

Boba Fett it has always been a darling of Star Wars fans, but the movies have failed to tap into their potential. Fortunately, he ended up returning to the canon during the second season of The Mandalorian, but there was still a lot of mystery about how the gunslinger had survived the Well of Sarlacc. The first episode of the new Disney+ series, Boba Fett’s Book, explains better how he survived.

Did Boba Fett die in Return of the Jedi?

Anyone who has just watched the movies may have been confused to discover that a new series about Boba Fett would be released after the events of the classic trilogy. After all, in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the favorite bounty hunter of Jabba the Hutt falls into the Sarlacc Pit on Tatooine during Han Solo’s escape. But, unlike what it might have looked like, Boba Fett did not die in the Well.

The warrior returns to active duty in The Mandalorian, much to the delight of fans. Without further explanation, it is clear that Jango Fett’s heir had a hard time surviving his fate. Boba Fett was without his classic Mandalorian armor and had terrible burn marks on his face. Not only that, but for some reason he knew how to use the Tatooine Sandfolk sticks. After all, what happened to the anti-hero?

How did Boba Fett survive the Well of Sarlacc?

In Boba Fett’s Book, we discover that Boba Fett barely escaped from the bowels of Sarlacc. Inside the well, the monster’s acid began to seep through the cracks in his armor, burning deep into his skin. He only managed to survive by activating his flamethrower inside the creature’s stomach, emerging alive in the desert sands, but without the strength to go on.

he was then found by jawas, who plundered the plates of his Mandalorian armor, leaving the warrior exposed awaiting his own death. It doesn’t take long for Boba Fett to be kidnapped by the sand people, who is determined to sell him as a slave to some citizen of Tatooine.

After being badly mistreated at the hands of the nomads, the hunter is taken to find potential buyers. But on the way, even without weapons, he survives the attack of a powerful desert creature, putting an end to this great threat. So he earns the respect of the leader of the tribe and gains the chance for a new life.

