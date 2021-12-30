New technology will allow CPUs and GPUs to use 85% fewer transistors

It is possible to think of a future with ultra-small chips or with their greatly increased performance

A group of researchers in partnership with the Vienna University of Technology is developing a technology that could significantly change the transistor system we are used to. Taking advantage of the Germanium (Ge) element, they developed a new adaptive transistor design that can change its configuration on the fly, according to workload requirements.

Transistors are the fundamental units of semiconductor design. They, together with their gates/controllers, control the data stream and in which direction it flows. These three-part designs (a first element, second element and the gate), which are considered simple, allow us to have billions of them crammed into the latest high performance chips. It is by adding many small, simple transistors together (on integrated circuits) that higher order performance and more complex workloads can be created.

However, advances related to increasing transistor density are becoming more difficult to achieve with time. And while materials and design research has come up with many ways to improve transistors, their fundamental design remains the same. It is from there that the group of researchers we are talking about comes up with their proposal, which will allow the circuit to be adjusted, instead of adding a circuit for each operation as it is currently done.

By adapting the connections and avoiding creating separate circuits for the various instructions on a chip, this new adaptive transistor design would allow up to an 85% decrease in the number of transistors needed in GPUs and CPUs compared to current designs. As a result, energy consumption and temperatures would be reduced and allow for greater frequency and performance scaling. Arithmetic operations, for example, which previously required 160 transistors, would be possible with 24 transistors due to this increased adaptability.

“We connected two electrodes with an extremely fine germanium wire, through extremely clean and high-quality interfaces. Above the germanium segment, we place a controller electrode like those found in conventional transistors. The decisive thing is that our transistor has another control electrode placed at the interfaces between germanium and metal. It can dynamically program the transistor function.” – Dr. Masiar Sistani member of the research team.



Dr. Sistani further explains that using Germanium (Ge) in this new design is a decisive advantage as it has a unique electronic structure. When voltage is applied, the current flow initially increases, but after a certain limit it decreases, which is called negative differential resistance. With the help of the control electrode mentioned above, it is possible to modulate the voltage at which this limit is found.

For comparison, a conventional transistor (single electrode) conducts current by removing electrons from freely moving electrons (which have a negative charge) or by removing an electron from a specific atom, thus changing its charge to positive. This additional germanium bridge in the new transistor design allows for seamless transitions between these two transport states.

This new technology promises to be quickly scalable and deployable, as none of the materials used are new to the semiconductor industry and no tools created for this purpose would be needed. The researchers believe their adaptive transistors would be incorporated as a complement to certain semiconductor designs, with limited early adoption. Thus, it is possible to think of a future with ultra-small chips with the same potential as current chips or devices with their performance increased considerably.

