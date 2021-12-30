Newcastle tries to loan Gabriel Barbosa, from Flamengo, until the end of the season – Play

Forward Gabriel Barbosa, from Flamengo, is in the sights of Newcastle, from England, to help in the fight against relegation in the Premier League. According to the British newspaper “mirror“, Eddie Howe’s team made a loan offer until the end of the season. Flamengo, however, does not confirm the proposal.

The redundancy penalty for the center forward Rubro-Negro is 40 million euros (about R$258.4 million). According to the Extra newspaper, an agent of the English club contacted Gabigol’s staff to find out about the possibilities of a transfer.

At Flamengo since 2019, the 25-year-old forward played 147 matches and scored 104 goals. Gabriel entered the history of the team in Rio, after winning the Libertadores, the Recopa Sul-Americana, the bi-championship of the Série A and the Supercopa do Brasil and the three-championship of the Carioca.

Pass through Europe

The center forward accumulates a discreet passage through the Old Continent. After standing out at Santos, the club that revealed him, Gabriel Barbosa was negotiated with Internazionale, from Italy, but he was unable to repeat his success. For the Italian club, he played only 10 matches, with a goal scored. It was loaned to Benfica, where it was also little used, with five matches played and also a goal scored.