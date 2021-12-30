Nicole Bahls Tests Positive for Covid-19 after Family Christmas

Nicole Bahls tested positive for covid-19 after spending Christmas with her family at a farm in the city of Grande Rios, Paraná.

The model, in conversation with splash, explained that he traveled to the place and, when he was already with his family, he started to have symptoms similar to the flu. She says that after the celebration, family members also tested positive for coronavirus, and that everyone is isolated and doing well.

I arrived there feeling fine, I had no symptoms of anything. On the second day I started to feel something like the flu. I took medication. When I lost my taste buds on the third day, I ran for the exam. I tested positive, but I’m fine, isolated, just no taste and no smell. So far six cousins ​​who were with me have also tested positive. I didn’t know I had the disease.

Nicole, who intended to spend New Year’s Eve in Maceió, canceled all her appointments and says she will be isolated on the farm.

“I suspended the appointment book until the 5th. I had the end-of-the-year trip and also a photo campaign. I rescheduled.”

After the family’s contamination, Nicole makes an appeal: