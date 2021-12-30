Nintendo almost completely dominates the list of best-selling games on American Amazon

Brazilians don’t buy as many games on Amazon, but prefer PlayStation

Nintendo has been achieving great results with Switch since its launch in 2017. The success is at the hardware level, with the console itself, as well as software, with its games, especially the exclusive ones. The best-selling game lists on the American Amazon (the world’s biggest game market) and the British only confirm the success of Big N.

In 20 games, 15 are Nintendo exclusives, out of four other third party games in Switch versions that make up the list. The fish out of water in this case is NBA 2K22 for PS4. Check out the list:

1. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

2. Just Dance 2022 (Nintendo Switch)

3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

4. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

5. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

6. Mario Party Superstars

7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

9. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

10. Metroid Dread

11. Pokemon Shining Pearl

12. Super Mario Odyssey

13. New Pokemon Snap

14. Minecraft (Nintendo Switch)

15. Just Dance 2021 (Nintendo Switch)

16. Luigi’s Mansion 3

17. Super Mario Party

18. Carnival Games (Nintendo Switch)

19. Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

20. NBA 2K22 (PS4)

The list is not much different from last year. Games like Animal Crossing: New Horizon, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, in addition to other Nintendo games also scored among the best sellers of 2020. The difference from the past is that games like The Last of Us Part II and Cyberpunk 2077 were on the list.

In the United Kingdom, an important market, but much smaller than the American one, also presents some Nintendo games, but with the addition of FIFA 21 (PS4/Xone), The Last of Us Part II, Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4/Xone).



In Brazil, although Amazon’s website does not allow filtering by year, the best sellers page basically only shows exclusive PlayStation games. Spider-Man and Spider-Man Miles Morales show the same amount of sales on PS4 and PS5 versions. Next comes God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn, and finally The Last of Us Remastered. These games went from a few thousand units sold, unlike the American Amazon which has tens of thousands of sales in several different games.

The Brazilian page still shows other games that sold much less like Returnal, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Xone), Demon’s Souls, Ratchet & Clack: Rift Apart, Uncharted 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4). The rest of the games had very shy sales, which suggests that Brazilians do not have Amazon as their preference for buying games.

