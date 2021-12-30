Nintendo completely dominates the best sellers list on Amazon in 2021 • Eurogamer.pt

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury first.
Amazon has unveiled the most purchased games on its platform and, surprisingly, 19 of the top 20 positions are occupied by Nintendo Switch games.
This information was shared by Dualshockers and reveals that Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury was the best-selling game on Amazon. Other heavyweight sagas from Nintendo appear on the list, such as Animal Crossing, Pokémon and The Legend of Zelda. Only position 20 is occupied by a game that is not for Nintendo Switch – NBA 2K22 for PS4.
It’s interesting that games like Resident Evil Village, Deathloop, Returnal or Ratched and Clank: Rift Apart don’t appear in the list. Anyway, you can consult it below:
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Just Dance 2022 (Nintendo Switch)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
- Mario Party Superstars
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Metroid Dread
- Pokemon Shining Pearl
- Super Mario Odyssey
- New Pokemon Snap
- Minecraft (Nintendo Switch)
- Just Dance 2021 (Nintendo Switch)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Super Mario Party
- Carnival Games (Nintendo Switch)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- NBA 2K22 (PS4)