Nintendo completely dominates the best sellers list on Amazon in 2021 • Eurogamer.pt

Amazon has unveiled the most purchased games on its platform and, surprisingly, 19 of the top 20 positions are occupied by Nintendo Switch games.

This information was shared by Dualshockers and reveals that Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury was the best-selling game on Amazon. Other heavyweight sagas from Nintendo appear on the list, such as Animal Crossing, Pokémon and The Legend of Zelda. Only position 20 is occupied by a game that is not for Nintendo Switch – NBA 2K22 for PS4.

It’s interesting that games like Resident Evil Village, Deathloop, Returnal or Ratched and Clank: Rift Apart don’t appear in the list. Anyway, you can consult it below: