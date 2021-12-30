No Back Home becomes Sony’s biggest box office

Spider-Man: No Return Home continues to break record after record at the box office. After overcoming the mark of $1 billion collected in the world, the feature has now become, with just two weeks on display, the highest-grossing film in the history of the Sony. Coincidentally, production stole the lead from Spider-Man: Away from Home, second chapter in the trilogy led by Jon Watts (via deadline).

The film’s revenue is impressive even when compared to others blockbusters billionaires. After reaching the mark of US$516.4 million only in the United States, no return home has already surpassed the total collection that Star Wars: The Skywalker Ascension recorded in 90 days (US$515.2 million) of exhibition in North American territory.

Spider-Man: No Return Home counts with the return of several former stars of the franchise: from Jamie Foxx, from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, again as the villain Electro; to Alfred Molina, from Spider-Man 2, as Doctor Octopus.

The feature is already playing in Brazilian cinemas.

