Noca corners Christian and demands Lara · TV News

Noca (Marieta Severo) will be extremely suspicious with the approach between Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) and Lara (Andréia Horta) in Um Lugar ao Sol, a soap opera on the 9th of Globo. The cook will arrange a meeting with the boy and demand that he avoid negatively impacting his granddaughter’s life.

At the chapter scheduled to air this Thursday (30) , the struggling grandmother, not even imagining that the supposed Renato is actually Christian, who took the place of his twin brother, will be frank and question why he offered to help Lara.

“Because I think I have a debt to Lara. It was because of me that my brother left his granddaughter waiting at the bus station. Somehow, I feel the need to be around and help,” said the executive, nervous.

However, Noca will make it clear that the faker’s presence has already affected her granddaughter’s life too much and will ask him not to harm her anymore. “Its appearance moved my granddaughter a lot. And she has suffered too much. In fact, to be here, standing, restructured, was a long way. And, therefore, everything that comes to help, to add up, is fine. I accept. Now, everything that comes to subtract…”, the veteran will emphasize.

playback/globe TV

Noca will face Christian/Renato

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be aired until March 2022, when Globo premieres the remake of Pantanal.

Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: