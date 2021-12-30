O Cravo ea Rosa becomes a phenomenon for the 5th time and sets a new ibope record

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Hastily summoned as a kind of last hope to reverse the advance of the Balance Sheet, O Cravo e a Rosa became one of the few reasons for joy for Globo’s directors in the last weeks of 2021. In its fifth exhibition on Brazilian television in an interval of 21 years, Walcyr Carrasco’s soap opera proved to be a timeless phenomenon and made the station regain its isolated leadership at Ibope after the end of Jornal Hoje, putting an end – at least for the time being – to Reinaldo’s reign of gossip Gottino and Fabiola Reipert.

According to consolidated audience data for Greater São Paulo, obtained by the report from pop TV with market sources, the series entered its fourth week of airing with a clear upward trend. The plot had already equaled its highest mark on Monday (27), with an average of 11.7 points in the main metropolis of the country, and broke a record again this Tuesday: the story of Petruchio and Catarina scored 12.5 and surpassed the 11.2 points of Jornal Hoje, which precedes it in the program, and the 11.3 of the Session of the Afternoon, shown after the telenovela.

With an accumulated average of 10.9 points in Greater São Paulo since its debut, on December 6, O Cravo e a Rosa continues to be unbeaten in disputes with the gossip of the Balance Sheet and has already become the post-Jornal Hoje mais bem successful in 11 years: the last time a regular program broadcast after the lunchtime news program garnered so much audience was in 2011, the year in which Vídeo Show scored an average of 11.7 points in the region. The following year, the electronic journal dropped to 10.4 points and began its decline period, culminating with its cancellation in early 2019.

Check out the audiences obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Tuesday (28):

AVERAGE DAY (7:00 am/00:00 am)12.9
good morning SP7.3
Good morning Brazil8.6
More you7.7
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes7.4
SP19.2
Globe Sports8.7
Newspaper Today11.2
The Carnation and the Rose12.5
Afternoon Session: A Family in Trouble11.3
Worth Seeing Again: The Clone14.3
Workout14.4
in the times of the emperor15.8
SP219.2
The More Life the Better!19.7
National Newspaper23.2
a place in the sun23.7
Faith in life – Debut17.1
Passport to Freedom10.9
Globo Newspaper7.6
Go what glue6.2
owl4.4
Hour 14,5
AVERAGE DAY (7:00 am/00:00 am)6.0
Morning General Balance1.7
General Balance Sheet Morning SP2.5
Speak Brazil3.5
Nowadays4.4
Journal of Record 24h Morning4.7
General Balance SP7.4
Proof of love6.0
Journal of Record 24h Afternoon I6.0
City Alert7.2
Journal of Record 24h Afternoon II5.9
City Alert SP8.2
Journal of Record8.1
The Bible7.1
when you call the heart6.5
Genesis In Concert5.1
Journal of Record 24h3.2
Speaks, I hear you1.1
Universal Church0.4
AVERAGE DAY (7:00 am/00:00 am)4.4
First Impact2.8
Come here2,3
Good morning & Co.3.7
Family Cases2.8
Jequiti Wheel Wheel3,4
gossiping3,4
sea ​​of ​​love4.3
Tomorrow is Forever5.9
I give you life6.0
SBT Brazil6.1
Angel’s face7.5
Mouse program7.1
Retrospective 20214.8
the night2.9
Operation Mosque2.0
The Best of Connection Reporter2.1
SBT Brasil (re-presentation)2.0
First Impact2.6

Each point represents 76,577 households and 205,377 individuals in Greater São Paulo.
Data provided by broadcasters

