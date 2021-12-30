O Cravo ea Rosa becomes a phenomenon for the 5th time and sets a new ibope record

Hastily summoned as a kind of last hope to reverse the advance of the Balance Sheet, O Cravo e a Rosa became one of the few reasons for joy for Globo’s directors in the last weeks of 2021. In its fifth exhibition on Brazilian television in an interval of 21 years, Walcyr Carrasco’s soap opera proved to be a timeless phenomenon and made the station regain its isolated leadership at Ibope after the end of Jornal Hoje, putting an end – at least for the time being – to Reinaldo’s reign of gossip Gottino and Fabiola Reipert.

According to consolidated audience data for Greater São Paulo, obtained by the report from pop TV with market sources, the series entered its fourth week of airing with a clear upward trend. The plot had already equaled its highest mark on Monday (27), with an average of 11.7 points in the main metropolis of the country, and broke a record again this Tuesday: the story of Petruchio and Catarina scored 12.5 and surpassed the 11.2 points of Jornal Hoje, which precedes it in the program, and the 11.3 of the Session of the Afternoon, shown after the telenovela.

With an accumulated average of 10.9 points in Greater São Paulo since its debut, on December 6, O Cravo e a Rosa continues to be unbeaten in disputes with the gossip of the Balance Sheet and has already become the post-Jornal Hoje mais bem successful in 11 years: the last time a regular program broadcast after the lunchtime news program garnered so much audience was in 2011, the year in which Vídeo Show scored an average of 11.7 points in the region. The following year, the electronic journal dropped to 10.4 points and began its decline period, culminating with its cancellation in early 2019.

Check out the audiences obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Tuesday (28):

AVERAGE DAY (7:00 am/00:00 am) 12.9 good morning SP 7.3 Good morning Brazil 8.6 More you 7.7 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 7.4 SP1 9.2 Globe Sports 8.7 Newspaper Today 11.2 The Carnation and the Rose 12.5 Afternoon Session: A Family in Trouble 11.3 Worth Seeing Again: The Clone 14.3 Workout 14.4 in the times of the emperor 15.8 SP2 19.2 The More Life the Better! 19.7 National Newspaper 23.2 a place in the sun 23.7 Faith in life – Debut 17.1 Passport to Freedom 10.9 Globo Newspaper 7.6 Go what glue 6.2 owl 4.4 Hour 1 4,5 AVERAGE DAY (7:00 am/00:00 am) 6.0 Morning General Balance 1.7 General Balance Sheet Morning SP 2.5 Speak Brazil 3.5 Nowadays 4.4 Journal of Record 24h Morning 4.7 General Balance SP 7.4 Proof of love 6.0 Journal of Record 24h Afternoon I 6.0 City Alert 7.2 Journal of Record 24h Afternoon II 5.9 City Alert SP 8.2 Journal of Record 8.1 The Bible 7.1 when you call the heart 6.5 Genesis In Concert 5.1 Journal of Record 24h 3.2 Speaks, I hear you 1.1 Universal Church 0.4 AVERAGE DAY (7:00 am/00:00 am) 4.4 First Impact 2.8 Come here 2,3 Good morning & Co. 3.7 Family Cases 2.8 Jequiti Wheel Wheel 3,4 gossiping 3,4 sea ​​of ​​love 4.3 Tomorrow is Forever 5.9 I give you life 6.0 SBT Brazil 6.1 Angel’s face 7.5 Mouse program 7.1 Retrospective 2021 4.8 the night 2.9 Operation Mosque 2.0 The Best of Connection Reporter 2.1 SBT Brasil (re-presentation) 2.0 First Impact 2.6

Each point represents 76,577 households and 205,377 individuals in Greater São Paulo.

Data provided by broadcasters